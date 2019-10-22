Joe Biden’s 2020 Presidential Hopes Get the First Bad Lip Reading of Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden‘s campaign for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination is the target of the latest video from the people behind Bad Lip Reading. In the new skit, Biden suddenly wonders why he is bad at gravity and asks someone who is living in their basement. Biden never really said any of that stuff, but the Bad Lip Reading editors made it look that way.

The video takes Biden’s campaign ads and speeches and puts bizarre twists on them. At one point, Biden sounded why people only gave him part of his breakfast. “I’m gonna get hungry in my car,” he complains.

“You were probably a mistake,” Biden appears to tell one supporter, who quickly laughs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think guac stains everything… I power wash it, but it will never get off me,” Biden complains to a group of supporters. “Green weird thing… Now spinach, that’s really hard to get off me.”

During the same speech, Biden later tells his supporters not to get him a spleen “because definitely I think it’d be a crime.”

“I think I hurt my brain and now it’s reversing,” Biden is made to say in one scene. In another, he appears to admit, “Someday, I might get a butt tattoo.”

In another scene, he tells a supporter, “Listen, flirty time is not really, really outrageous ’cause that’s just how I was made!”

The Bad Lip Reading video is up to 521,000 views since it was published last week.

Biden, 76, served as a U.S. Senator from Delaware before serving as President Barack Obama‘s Vice President for two terms. He previously ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008, before deciding to run again earlier this year.

Biden had been polling at the top of dozens of Democratic polls throughout the campaign, but recent polls have shown his lead is on shaky ground thanks to his debate performances.

A new Suffolk University/USA Today poll showed Biden at 18 percent in Iowa, which hosts the first Democratic caucuses. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was only one point behind, with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 13 percent among likely caucusgoers. That’s a huge jump from June, when Buttigieg was polling at 6 percent in the same poll. That June poll had Biden at the top with 24 percent.

Biden has been the top target among Democratic candidates for President Donald Trump. In fact, Trump is now the subject over a U.S. House impeachment inquiry because he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Velinsky to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

In an interview with Good Morning America last week, Hunter admitted some of his international private ventures might have been “poor judgement,” but he did nothing wrong.

“n retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part. Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now, when I look back on it — I know that there was — did nothing wrong at all,” Hunter told GMA. “However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is…a swamp in — in — in many ways? Yeah.”

Photo credit: Getty Images