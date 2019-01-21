Jimmy Buffett’s National Anthem Mic Drop During NFC Championship Game Has Social Media Buzzing

Singer, songwriter and “island-escapism” role model, Jimmy Buffett reminded everyone of his legendary status after a stellar performance of the national anthem during Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game.

Buffett, a lifelong Saints fan, took to Instagram Sunday night to share a clip of his performance, captioning the post with gratitude to fans watching from home and in attendance at the Superdome.

“Wonderful honor – thank you [Saints] [NFL],” Buffett wrote, adding a string of emojis alongside the American flag.

While the rendition was applauded by fans in the crowds, it was the moment that followed that left fans on social media eliciting a wave of excitement after the beloved crooner left the field in style by dropping the mic in the most epic way ever.

“Not sure anything today is going to top that Jimmy Buffett mic drop …” another fan wrote.

But while some fans were loving the total boss moment from the “Margaritaville” singer, there were others less than impressed with his performance and mic drop.

Fans of the championship game took to Twitter to respond, sharing their thoughts and admitting it wasn’t all that great.

“After all the years of hearing people perfectly sing the national anthem, I’m ready for more performances like Jimmy Buffett. Bring in Danny DeVito for the super bowl. America is ready,” the band, Foster the People wrote.

“Wow. One of the worst renditions of all time. Awful,” one user wrote.

While another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Are Jimmy Buffet [sic] concerts as bad as his national anthem?”

“I love Jimmy Buffett but that was just a little rough,” another fan tweeted. “But that mic drop though.”

“Jimmy buffet had too many f—ing margaritas,” someone wrote, referencing his hit track, “Margaritaville.”

Buffett wasn’t the only center of controversy. The NFC Championship Game riled up some fans after the Saints lost to the Rams over a controversial pass interference call. With less than two minutes of the game left, the Saints were on track to take the lead, but the game changed on a third-and-10 situation, giving way to the Chiefs to call victory.

The L.A. Rams will go on to play the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, with Maroon 5 confirmed to play the Pepsi Halftime Show with Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Super Bowl LIII will air Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET. on CBS.