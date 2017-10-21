John F. Kennedy Assassination Files to Be Released, President Trump Says

President Donald Trump says we will not block the release of the remaining investigative documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The thousands of documents were scheduled to be released on Thursday, per a 1992 law “that sought to quell conspiracy theories,” The New York Times reports. Trump had the ability to block the documents’ release, but says he has chosen to allow them to see the light of day.

“Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” Trump tweeted.

The “subject to the receipt of further information” line alludes to the fact that Trump may still choose to block some of the files after consulting with advisers.

The Times reports that intelligence agencies have been pressuring Trump to block the documents, as some could “damage national security interests.”

Other experts told the outlet that there most likely won’t be any bombshell revelations about a conspiracy. It’s expected to simply be a deep dive into Lee Harvey Oswald’s murder of the late president Nov. 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

The docs could also show other leads the FBI and other agencies pursued after the assassination, which could definitely spark some more conspiracies as to who the the “true” murderer was.