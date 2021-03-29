Jessica Alba’s Nutritionist Shares Spot on, Budget-Friendly Tips for Eating Healthy

You don’t have to make millions to eat healthy! Sure, sticking to the produce aisle and avoiding processed foods can get a bit pricey, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Jessica Alba‘s nutritionist, Kelly LeVeque, shared some budget-friendly ways to stick to a healthy grocery list.

1. Head to the frozen aisle. Frozen fruits and veggies are just as nutritious as fresh produce — and way cheaper! Plus, LeVeque says frozen kale and spinach lend themselves perfectly to smoothies. “Buy frozen veggies (like spinach and kale for smoothies). You get organic greens picked at peak freshness and they aren’t going to go bad in your fridge,” LeVeque said.

2. Arrive fashionably late to the farmer’s market. Hitting up the farmer’s market is a great idea if you’re pinching pennies. You’ll find the freshest produce at an awesome price. LeVeque says waiting until the market is about to close can get you an even better bargain! “Go at 1:30 p.m. (for the last 30 minutes) when most vendors are offering deals (like five vegetables for $5) on all the leftover and slightly bruised produce so they don’t have to pack it up and take it back to the farm.”

3. Step away from the prepackaged “fresh” juices. “You might be surprised to learn many brands are pasteurized. You think you are purchasing it for the nutrients, vitamins and enzymes, but the enzymes are killed by pasteurization and vitamins and minerals degrade as it sits on the self,” LeVeque said. If you don’t have a juicer machine, try hitting up your local juicer. It will be more expensive than a store-bought juice, but at least you’re getting your buck’s worth.

4. Make your own condiments. Not only can some condiments be detrimental to your weight loss goals, but they can also impact your wallet! LeVeque suggests making your own healthy condiments. “If you’re looking to save a little dough, whip up your own mayonnaise, nut butters and dressing,” she said. Check out this ketchup recipe, this tartar sauce and this poppyseed dressing.

