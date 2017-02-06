Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Welcomes Baby No. 2

(Photo: Instagram / @benseewald)

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is now a mom of two!

The Counting On star welcomed her second child with husband Ben early Monday morning.

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” the couple told PEOPLE. “He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

Congratulations to the happy family!

