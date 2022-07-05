Jenny Craig Recalls Product

The Jenny Craig brand recalled cookies sold at its locations in Australia last week. The Jenny Craig Melting Moments cookies contain milk as an ingredient, but it is not included on the label. This makes the biscuits potentially dangerous for people with milk allergies.

The cookies were sold online and at Jenny Craig centers throughout Australia, according to an announcement posted on the Food Standards Australia & New Zealand website on June 28. The packages include the best before dates of Aug. 9, 2022, Sept. 13, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023. The cookies were sold in 21g packages.

Consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity to milk should avoid consuming the product. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Jenny Craig customers in Australia can call 1800-453-669 for more information. The product was also sold in New Zealand, where Jenny Craig's branch also recalled them, reports Food Ticker. New Zealand customers can call Jenny Craig at 0800-555-123.

Jenny Craig-brand products have been recalled in the U.S. before. Back in October 2018, SK Food Group recalled Jenny Craig's chicken wrap products because they continued vegetables possibly contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The vegetables were supplied by McCain Foods of Canada, which also supplied Hy-Vee grocery stores with vegetables recalled for the same reason at the time.

Companies recall products due to undeclared milk allergens frequently. Just last week, the U.K. Food Standards Agency announced Co-Op recalled Co-op Chilli & Lime Protein Crunch packages because they contain milk, although it is not listed on the packages. The packages affected by the recall include "best before" dates of Aug. 15, 2022, Sept. 5, 2022, and Sept. 26, 2022. Packages with other "best before" dates are not affected.

A milk allergy is one of the more common food allergies among children, notes the Mayo Clinic. A reaction can start soon after consuming milk. Immediate symptoms include hives; wheezing; itching or tingling in the mouth or around the lips; swelling of the throat, tongue, or lips; shortness of breath; coughing; vomiting. Symptoms that could develop over time include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, runny nose, watery eyes, and colic in babies. Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening symptom that makes it difficult to breathe. If anaphylaxis develops, immediate medical attention is required.