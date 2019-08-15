Jeffrey Epstein Had Bizarre Picture of Bill Clinton in Blue Dress With Red Heels Inside Manhattan Home

One of the walls in Jeffrey Epstein‘s $56 million Manhattan townhouse was adorned with an unusual painting of former U.S. President Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress and red heels while posing suggestively on a chair in the Oval Office. The piece, an oil-on-canvas painting titled “Parsing Bill” by Australian-American artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid,” was spotted by an anonymous visitor, who secretly took a photo of the painting in October of 2012, just four years after the wealthy financier completed his deal for prostitution of a minor and seven years before he was accused of running a sex trafficking ring.

According to the visitor, who spoke to and provided image to the Daily Mail, the bizarre painting was hung in a room off the stairway in the Upper East Side home.

“It was absolutely Bill Clinton. It was shocking – it was definitely a painting of him,” the source told the outlet. “It was a very provocative, sexual picture. He was wearing heels, a blue dress and his hand was in a weird position.”

As the outlet points out, the image bears a striking resemblance to the dress Clinton’s wife, Hillary Clinton, wore are the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors. It also bears a connection to the scandal that rocked the former president’s time in office, as his former intern Monica Lewinsky wore a blue dress during their sexual encounter in the White House.

It has been reported that Epstein and Clinton had once been friends, with flights logs showing that the former president had flown on Epstein’s private jet, called the “Lolita Express,” several times. Clinton, however, has denied visiting Epstein’s private island, Little St. James. He has also denied having prior knowledge of the late financier’s crimes.

Epstein, a convicted pedophile who befriended numerous politicians and celebrities over the years, was found dead in his jail cell in the special housing unit of the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Saturday, Aug. 10. An autopsy showed that he “sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones,” including the hyoid bone, a break that is consistent of a hanging or strangulation.

He had been in jail since July awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of operating a sex trafficking ring from 2002 to 2005 at his Manhattan mansion and his Palm Beach estate in which he paid girls as young as 14 for sex. He pleaded not guilty.