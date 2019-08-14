4chan User Reportedly Posted About Jeffrey Epstein Dying by Suicide Before It Was Public

The death of Jeffrey Epstein came as a major shock to the nation, and now it’s being reported that a 4chan user posted about the accused child sex trafficker dying by suicide before the news was made public. According to NBC News, a currently unknown user created a post on the message and image board website less than an hour before the news was shared. Authorities say that the post contained “medically accurate details” about Epstein. The posts read, “[D]on’t ask me how I know, but Epstein died an hour ago from hanging, cardiac arrest. Screencap this.”

The New York City Fire Department completed an investigation and determined that the information leak did not originate from its records. A department spokesperson told NBC News that Fire officials reviewed the post directly.

The New York City medical examiner’s office has confirmed that an autopsy of Epstein’s body has been completed, but the department states that it needs more information before officially determining a cause of death.

A source says shrieking was heard from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the morning of his death. Now, AG William Barr says, “we will get to the bottom of what happened.”https://t.co/zyZjs99uz3 pic.twitter.com/jp1AWIhFLR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2019

Epstein’s death certainly was a surprise to many, and has led to a high number of conspiracy theories in the wake of reports that he took his own life.

“Epstein claimed to have co-founded The Clinton Foundation. Bill Clinton flew to Epstein Island 26 times, including 5 times without SS. 56+ people with dirt on the Clintons have died or ‘committed suicide.’ And neither of the Clintons have commented on his death. Do the math,” one Twitter user said.

Epstein, was taken off suicide watch. his cell mate was transferred the day before his “death”. and the guards who were supposed to check on him every 30 mins, left him alone for 24 hours in his cell. then we get “photographic evidence” that he’s dead. AND IT’S CLEARLY NOT HIM. — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

“Why isn’t Bill Barr recusing himself from the Epstein case? He is so entangled in it and his only interest is in protecting Trump. We have absolutely no faith in Barr handling the investigations into anything Epstein-related. Barr’s father hired Epstein at Dalton ffs,” someone else wrote.

In a statement on Epstein’s death investigation, Attorney General Barr said, “We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability. I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”