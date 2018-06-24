Sprint Car Racer Jason Johnson Mourned on Social Media: ‘Bad Ass Driver, Cool Ass Dude’

World of Outlaws driver Jason Johnson passed away early Sunday morning due to injuries sustained in a crash the night prior in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

The tragic passing of the 41-year-old driver sent shock waves around the racing world, as fans and drivers alike offered their condolences on social media after hearing the news.

Won some races, and championships together. Jason was a great leader for his team and strong man for his family. He went about things his own way and was really fun to watch. Still praying for Bobbi Jaxx Phillip and the rest of the family. Racing is their life. RIP Jason!! pic.twitter.com/6tGfFKcDf1 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) June 24, 2018

Life isn’t fair sometimes… Praying for Bobbi, Jaxx, friends and family of @JasonJohnsonRac. RIP Jason! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 24, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jason Johnson’s friends and family. He was a fierce competitor for @WorldofOutlaws and a great family man. 🙏🏼 — Kasey Kahne Racing (@KKRdirt) June 24, 2018

Terrible day for speedway. All fans are hurting for Jason Johnson’s family today #JJ41 — Chad Neylon (@chadneylon) June 24, 2018

Returned from a trip to the terrible news about Jason Johnson. Man, this one hurts. Bad ass race car driver and one cool ass dude. Feel absolutely gutted for his family. This sport stings sometimes. Race In Peace may man #RacinCajun — Jason McCarter (@mccarterx29) June 24, 2018

The first time I remember watching Jason Johnson closely was at Lincoln Speedway (PA) in the Kline 22. Started near the back but finished just out of the top 5 running the top near the fence all 30 laps. He left an impression that NEVER left! #ripjasonjohnson — Kevin Lyter (@KLyter21) June 24, 2018

One of my favorite racecar drivers Jason Johnson passed away last night. He was one bad fast motherfucker always loved watching him as a kid. #Forever41 — blanco (@zMasnn) June 24, 2018

Johnson’s crash took place on Lap 18 of the Jim Boyd Memorial World of Outlaws Series race, where his car flipped at Turn 3 on the backstretch, hit a few billboards and landed outside of the track.

Johnson’s wife Bobbi announced a memorial will take place in Rocky Mount, Missouri on Wednesday.

Photo: Facebook/JasonJohnsonRacing