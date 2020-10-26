Jared Kushner Sparks Controversy With Comments About Black Americans

Jared Kushner came under fire on Monday for his commentary about Black voters who oppose President Donald Trump and his policies. During an interview on Fox & Friends, Kushner suggested that Trump's economic policies could benefit Black communities, but that they didn't "want to be successful" badly enough. Before long, Kushner was called out for racism all over social media.

"One thing we've seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about," Kushner claimed. "But he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful." Kushner's rhetoric was compared to racist propaganda going back to the age of slavery, when stereotypes claimed that Black Americans are "lazy." Meanwhile, he was called insensitive for his remarks on the Black Lives Matter movement, when he said that most supporters were just "virtue signaling," and did not truly care about police violence.

Jared Kushner on the Black community: "President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful." pic.twitter.com/SX9vWiAfag — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020

Critics identified Kushner's commentary as bald-faced racism, and called him out for hypocrisy too. However, some feared that Kushner was being inflammatory on purpose — perhaps to bury other headlines that could be more damaging to the Trump campaign overall. According to a report by Bloomberg, Trump has been gaining ground with Black voters compared to the last election.

Still, Trump remains far from meaningful success with Black voters, as the latest polls show him behind by 71 percentage points compared to former Vice President Joe Biden. This is better than the 2016 election, where he lost the Black vote by 82 points, but still not good.

Viewers questioned how Kushner's comments could have been calculated to woo these voters, while others argued that ther was no calculation behind it at all. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to Kushner on Monday.