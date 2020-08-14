James Woods Calls Donald Trump America's 'Last Defender,' and Social Media Has Thoughts

Actor James Woods is singing more praise for Donald Trump, and telling the American people that the fate of the country relies on the former reality TV star's reelection as president. On Wednesday, the Casino actor took to Twitter to dub Trump America's "last defender," warning that if he is voted out of office in November, "America is gone forever."

Thank you James. Sadly, you are 100% correct!!! https://t.co/tk9k4SJxTa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

Woods has been a staunch and vocal supporter of Trump. In May, stating that the president "is vain, insensitive and raw," Woods claimed that Trump "loves America more than any President in my lifetime." He went on to state that Trump "is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington." Several years prior, in August of 2017, he said he had never seen so much hatred for one man, writing, "I've never witnessed such hatred for a man who is willing to work for free to make his beloved country a better place. It is pathological."

Trump has been fond of the continued praise. Responding to Woods' most recent comment, the president thanked him, adding that his words were "100% correct!!!" However, not everyone felt that way. While some seemed to agree with Woods' remark that Trump was the country's "last defender," many felt much differently, voicing their opposition for the president. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to Woods' tweet.