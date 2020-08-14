James Woods Calls Donald Trump America's 'Last Defender,' and Social Media Has Thoughts
Actor James Woods is singing more praise for Donald Trump, and telling the American people that the fate of the country relies on the former reality TV star's reelection as president. On Wednesday, the Casino actor took to Twitter to dub Trump America's "last defender," warning that if he is voted out of office in November, "America is gone forever."
Thank you James. Sadly, you are 100% correct!!! https://t.co/tk9k4SJxTa— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020
Woods has been a staunch and vocal supporter of Trump. In May, stating that the president "is vain, insensitive and raw," Woods claimed that Trump "loves America more than any President in my lifetime." He went on to state that Trump "is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington." Several years prior, in August of 2017, he said he had never seen so much hatred for one man, writing, "I've never witnessed such hatred for a man who is willing to work for free to make his beloved country a better place. It is pathological."
Trump has been fond of the continued praise. Responding to Woods' most recent comment, the president thanked him, adding that his words were "100% correct!!!" However, not everyone felt that way. While some seemed to agree with Woods' remark that Trump was the country's "last defender," many felt much differently, voicing their opposition for the president. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to Woods' tweet.
The last defender... pic.twitter.com/9gFUsuNH1O— Cyndi Borowski (Another Nasty Woman) (@BorowskiCyndi) August 13, 2020
prevnext
Ah, the James Woods that was so often banned from Twitter for spreading falsehoods is back again, promising doom for America! Pathetic is derived from pathos, James.— Constantyn (@Constantyn_N) August 14, 2020
Some of you may be asking what this is the last stand of? Well, what James Woods is expressing is the stand for White Supremacy. The America they are concerned about being gone forever is White America. White Supremacy fighting for its survival. This is not a dog whistle. https://t.co/dMbMNcBBsX— Ebony Noor, Black Pic Still Running Her Mouth (@DarlingEbony) August 14, 2020
prevnext
I will be voting like my life depends on it, out of respect for 167K of my fellow citizens who are no longer able to register their preference (though I’d imagine they’d go with Biden given their experiences).— 👹MrBlifil🤡 (@MrBlifil) August 14, 2020
Our lives, future of #America & the preservation of democracy does depend on removing @realDonaldTrump #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica #TrumpThreatensAmerica #TrumpLiesMatter #TrumpHasNoPlan #TrumpKillsUSPS #TrumpIsACompleteFailure #AmericasGreatestMistake— Dona Martin (@DMartin1951) August 14, 2020
prevnext
True words !!!!— Christopher (@Christo92549015) August 14, 2020
Just a bit hyperbolic.— NJDave (@Hackdavid21) August 14, 2020
August 14, 2020prevnext
I will make sure I vote him OUT, because my life depends on it. https://t.co/RNDmTfElQP— Totallysamsays (@Totallysamsays) August 13, 2020
prevnext
Stupidest thing a brilliant man ever said! The man he recommends doesn't care about this country in an way/shape/form. He cares about his money. https://t.co/QhuaZcqTUb— areudoneyet (@areyadoneyet) August 13, 2020
He’s going down. He’s accepting Russian help, again. He’s manipulating the post office to ensure the voting results he wants. His corruption knows no bounds. Like him, once he’s gone, you’ll have to answer for your support of him. Like him, you’ll be just as irrelevant.— Prime1Gaming on Twitch (@__PrimeGaming__) August 14, 2020
prevnext
Truth... https://t.co/YgUNEa5SvR— Greg Musselwhite (R) FL20 (@GregMusselwhit3) August 13, 2020
This is of course, absolutely insane.— Dee Star NJ D#5 🐝 (@DeeStarInNJ) August 14, 2020
prev
What colour of Kool-Aid did you drink?— KJMcD (@katjmcdowell) August 14, 2020