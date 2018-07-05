James Woods Says Agent Dropped Him Over Politics

Actor James Woods says he has been dropped by his agent because of his political views. On Wednesday, the Casino actor took to Twitter to show an email he received from his agent, Ken Kaplan.

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today…

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” Kaplan wrote in his email with the subject line “Well…”, of which Woods shared a screenshot online. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

In a second tweet sent Wednesday, the conservative actor took the network with his own rebuttal to the abrupt dropping.

“My response: ‘Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.’”

It’s unclear what exactly motivated Kaplan to make his decision. Woods is a staunch and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and often takes to Twitter to express his political opinions.

In February, Woods asked the president to “unleash the dogs of war.”

“Dear Mr. President, when will you get a Department of Justice with teeth? Voter fraud, criminal ‘sanctuary’ hideouts, mass illegal invasion, the opioid epidemic, gang murders, drug cartels are all rotting the soul of our blessed America. Unleash the dogs of war, sir. It is time,” Woods wrote.

He also wrote on social media that month about the Parkland, Florida shooting that killed 17, making a sweeping statement about the debate surrounding gun laws.

“The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America is a bulwark against tyranny. That is its fundamental purpose,” he wrote.

In November, he ruffled feathers on the social media platform when he suggested that Matt Later might have been fired from NBC over his large salary instead of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

And in August, he defended President Trump and said he had never seen so much hatred for one man.

“I’ve never witnessed such hatred for a man who is willing to work for free to make his beloved country a better place. It is pathological,” Woods tweeted.

Woods has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including Weeds actress Elizabeth Perkins and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Amber Tamblyn.

Perkins held up a sign with Woods’ name as walked alongside protesters at the Take Back the Workplace march in Hollywood last November.

Two months before that, Tamblyn wrote in Teen Vogue that Woods tried to hit on her and a friend at a restaurant when she was 16 years old, adding that when she told him her age, he said, “Even better. We’ll have so much fun, I promise.”

Woods said that Tamblyn was lying about the incident. She posted a screenshot of a conversation with the friend she was with then the alleged incident occurred.