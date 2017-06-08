Ex-NFL Player James Hardy Found Dead In Indiana River

Former NFL star James Hardy III was found dead in an Indiana river on Wednesday afternoon.

The ex-athlete, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2008, was discovered in a log jam at the Maumee River, according to TMZ.

Hardy’s body was located by a City water filtration plant employee. The worker called the police to report the body.

When he was found, it appeared as if Hardy had been in the water for several days.

James Hardy was first reported missing by his family on May 30.

An investigator with the Allen County Coroner Office named Rebecca Stuttle stated that his cause of death has not been determined.

“Everything is still under investigation,” Stuttle said.

During his stint in the NFL, Hardy had his issues off the field. In 2014, he was arrested for attacking police officers. He was later committed to a mental facility.

The Buffalo Bills issued a statement after the news of Hardy’s death surfaced.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of James Hardy today,” the statement read, according to USA Today. “We send our condolences to the Hardy family as they deal with this tragic loss.”

