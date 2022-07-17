Jak Knight's Death Shocks Comedy Community

Jak Knight's death at the young age of 28 sent shockwaves to fans and those who loved him, especially those in the comedy community. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Friday, June 15 that Knight's agent and family confirmed he passed away at his home on Thursday, July 14. His family has chosen not to reveal the cause of death at this time. The Bust Down star Knight had recently wrapped filming on First Time Female Director Chelsea Peretti's directorial film debut. It marks Knight's first film credit role. His family is asking for privacy at the moment.

"We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight," executives at Peacock and UTV wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. "He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak's family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time."

Knight got his start in the business as a writer, with credits on shows like Black-ish and Big Mouth. Bust Down premiered in March with him alongside Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Chris Redd – all of whom starred in the series. His character, also named Jak, was a stockroom worker, and the youngest and most wild of the tight-knit friend group. Knight also co-executive produced the series and wrote two episodes, including the series premiere.

As fans' tributes pour in, those who worked closely with him also share fond memories and condolences. Tributes are spread across varying social media platforms.