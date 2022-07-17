Jak Knight's Death Shocks Comedy Community
Jak Knight's death at the young age of 28 sent shockwaves to fans and those who loved him, especially those in the comedy community. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Friday, June 15 that Knight's agent and family confirmed he passed away at his home on Thursday, July 14. His family has chosen not to reveal the cause of death at this time. The Bust Down star Knight had recently wrapped filming on First Time Female Director Chelsea Peretti's directorial film debut. It marks Knight's first film credit role. His family is asking for privacy at the moment.
"We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight," executives at Peacock and UTV wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. "He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak's family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time."
Knight got his start in the business as a writer, with credits on shows like Black-ish and Big Mouth. Bust Down premiered in March with him alongside Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Chris Redd – all of whom starred in the series. His character, also named Jak, was a stockroom worker, and the youngest and most wild of the tight-knit friend group. Knight also co-executive produced the series and wrote two episodes, including the series premiere.
As fans' tributes pour in, those who worked closely with him also share fond memories and condolences. Tributes are spread across varying social media platforms.
Say a little prayer
God bless Jak Knight— James Austin Johnson (@shrimpJAJ) July 16, 2022
A simple prayer is all that's needed in times like this for some. Knight's friends have been sharing just how much he contributed in such little time, having been discovered when he was barely 20 years old.prevnext
The network to be on
Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/F1dQEjT5GV— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 15, 2022
All comedians dream of getting their props from Comedy Central. Knight is one who the network always noticed, and he had the pleasure of doing some work for.prevnext
Stunned by the news
This mighta been the niggerishly happy i ever been in life to watch you have yo own show ordering white people around all day with a endless Hennessy budget available. It took me forever to type this i ain’t think you’d leave me this tearful. Love you 4ver Jak Knight ✊🏿🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/w28eSJmW9p— THEY CALL ME BIG BELLY!!! (@TeamTeddyRay) July 15, 2022
Even the toughest are admitting to shedding thug tears. There's a huge void in the comedy community now.prevnext
A bright light
Jak Knight was hilarious. His voice in comedy will be missed.— Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) July 16, 2022
Knight's style of comedy was funny without being overt. He was on the rise but continuing on the standup circuit.prevnext
Common themes
Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2022
Many say Knight was both funny and a joy to be around. A combination like that is hard to come by.prevnext
There would be jokes
The craziest thing about all of us in the comedy community sharing our love & sentiments about Jak is that he would have legit roasted the fuck out of all of us if he was still here for saying all this sappy shit.— Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) July 16, 2022
Though he will be missed, many of his comedy friends all agree he'd be cracking jokes at even the saddest times. Comedians are known to turn tragedy into anything funny.prev