Jak Knight, Comedian and 'Big Mouth' Actor, Dead at 28

Jak Knight, star of Peacock's hit comedy series Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight's family and rep confirmed that he passed away on Thursday, July 14. A cause of death has yet to be released. "Knight's loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," the rep told The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of his death, Knight had recently wrapped filming on First Time Female Director Chelsea Peretti's directorial film debut, and Knight's first film credit role.

He was a beloved stand-up comedian and writer, in addition to his rising acting career. Knight was a co-creator of Bust Down and a writer on Pause With Sam Jay. He and Jay were close friends. Bust Down premiered in March with Jay, Langston Kerman and Chris Redd, all of whom starred in the series. The show's six-episode first season focused on four low-wage employees and friends at an Indiana casino. His character, also named Jak, was a stockroom worker, and the youngest and most wild of the tight-knit friend group. He also co-executive produced the series and wrote two episodes, including the hilarious premiere episode.

Prior to his most recent work, he was a writer on several hit shows, including ABC's Black-ish and Netflix's Big Mouth.

In a 2018 interview with Respect, Knight said he got his first job in the industry as a writer on the animated Lucas Bros. Moving Co. He was just 19 when he landed rhe gig. He revealed that the show's co-creators and identical twin brothers Keith and Kenneth Lucas "heard about me from somebody, I don't know who, and they were like, 'Aye, come hang out with us, come smoke,'" Knight remembered.

He had several idols in the comedy world, most notably Dave Chappelle and the adult animated Boondocks for inspiring his career in comedy. "One hundred percent the reasons why I do what I do," he said. He would later open for Chappelle on tour.