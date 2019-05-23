‘Jailbirds’ Megan ‘Monster’ Hawkins Arrested After Being Recognized From Netflix Show

A California woman featured on the Netflix show Jailbirds was arrested after allegedly trying to use another person’s identification to open a bank account.

Megan “Monster” Hawkins, known as one of the most prominent subjects of the reality documentary series, and former split tongue, was taken into custody by the Elk Grove Police Department after one of the employees at the bank recognized her and called the authorities.

The Netflix show follows the lives of women in the Sacramento County Jail.

“She has some pretty identifiable tattoos so they recognized her automatically,” officer Jason Jimenez of the Elk Grove Police Department told CBS Sacramento of what happened.

Hawkins reportedly left the bank before officers arrived but was found nearby and detained. Authorities determined that the vehicle Hawkins drove to the bank was allegedly stolen. While searching the car, authorities allegedly found several credit cards belonging to different people, as well as a controlled substance.

The outlet reports Hawkins was arrested for multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of personal identifying information and violation probation. She was taken to Sacramento Main Jail — the site where the Netflix series was filmed.

Hawkins broke her silence about being back in bars in a new interview with KCRA, revealing how her life has changed since the show premiered on the streaming giant.

“I have people stop me. They’re like, ‘Oh my God! Monster!’ Like literally everywhere I go. I’m not stupid. So if everywhere I go, people stop me and they want to take pictures and they want me to sign an autograph, come on now. Am I really going to go and do something stupid like they’re saying? I’m not that dumb.” Hawkins said, maintaning her innocence on the new charges.

After claiming authorities might be looking to “make an example” out of her after the release of the documentary, she admitted to playing a role in landing back in jail.

“I’ll take responsibility for some of it, yes. But I didn’t steal nobody’s car. I don’t take people’s identities. I had somebody steal my identity. Why would I do that to somebody else?” she told the television station.

On the show, Hawkins had been sentenced to 180 days for grand theft auto, transportation of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, check fraud and committing felony while on bail. She was living as a free woman when the show first premiered.

It has not been revealed if Hawkins has entered a plea. She is expected back in court Tuesday.

Jailbirds is currently streaming on Netflix.