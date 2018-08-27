Jacksonville Reporter Reveals Video of Suspected Gunman at ‘Madden NFL 19’ Tournament

Hours after David Katz was identified as the suspected shooter who killed two at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, a Jacksonville reporter revealed footage of Katz playing during said tournament.

Suspected shooter identified as David Katz. Gaming community says he went by the tag “Bread” was a former #Madden Champion from Baltimore. Reports: ATF on scene at Federal Hill home in MD in connection to #MaddenShooting @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/m5NeUdufqW — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) August 26, 2018

CBS 47 Action News Jax reporter Paige Kelton shared a video of Katz, who reportedly was named a champion in the NFL Madden 19 tournament in 2017. In the video, the camera is zoomed in on Katz’s face while he concentrates on the game. Announcers of the tournament broadcast can be heard using phrases like “very, very focused” and “a man of business” to describe him.

It’s unclear if the footage is from this year’s tournament or a previous year.

“David Katz keeps to himself. He’s a man of himself. He’s not here for the experience … He’s not here to make friends. He’s all business,” one of the announcers says.

Katz, a 24-year-old from Baltimore, was named as the shooting suspect Sunday evening around the time authorities announced that two victims and the suspect were dead from shooting wounds. Katz reportedly died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

In addition to the two fatally shot victims, nine other victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, seven of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds. An additional two victims drove themselves to the hospital. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a Sunday press conference that he was “happy to report that they are all in stable condition,” adding that the number may change as authorities learn more from the hospital.

Meanwhile, heavily armed FBI agents entered the upscale Baltimore townhouse of Katz’s father, according to FBI spokesman Dave Fitz, who did not release any other specifics. Reporters from outside the residence said that agents could be seen inside the home Sunday evening, wearing vests and carrying long guns.

The shooting occurred inside the Good Luck Have Fun video game bar room inside the Chicago Pizza restaurant at the Jacksonville Landing, a mall in downtown Jacksonville. The tournament was being live-streamed on Twitch. Audio of the tournament circulated on Twitter, appearing to include the sounds of gunfire and screams, before the Twitch stream was ended.

Katz is believed to have been staying in the Jacksonville area for the night as part of the Madden NFL 19 tournament. While the FBI and ATF assisted the sheriff’s office with getting more information about Katz, local authorities impounded his vehicle pending a search.

“Tough day for us as you could imagine, but again we could not have been able to get to this point investigatively because of our partnerships [with other law enforcement],” Williams said.

Katz is believed to have used a single handgun in the attack. Williams said the motive is still under investigation.