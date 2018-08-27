Parkland Students Call out Florida Politicians Following Jacksonville ‘Madden NFL 19’ Shooting

Parkland, Florida students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr called out politicians after the mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville.

Sunday’s shooting happened more than seven months after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14. Parkland is located more than 300 miles south of Jacksonville.

Hogg, who has become one of the most outspoken Parkland survivors, used the hashtag #AnotherFLshooting and called out Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Jacksonville we are with you,” Hogg wrote from Massachusetts, where he was taking part in a protest for stricter gun control measures. “While [at 50 Miles More], [March For Our Lives Boston] and I were marching against gun violence in front of Smith and Wesson another shooting occurred in Jacksonville, FL in yet #AnotherFLshooting . We know change will not come until we demand it this November and after.”

Hogg tagged Rubio in his next tweet, adding, “How many mass shootings in your state will it take for you to do something?”

Tarr retweeted a report on the shooting, adding, “There’s nothing I hate more than having to use the hashtag #AnotherFLShooting , but people need to realize that THIS KEEPS HAPPENING.”

“Holding Jacksonville in my heart. I’m so sorry,” Jaclyn Corin, another Parkland student, tweeted.

“As another mass shooting plagues our home state of Florida, we continue to come together in the face of daily tragedy in order to prevent the trauma that has become too normal in our nation,” March For Our Lives, the organization founded by Parkland students, tweeted. “Bullets do not discriminate — whether on our streets, in our schools, or at our video game tournaments. Gun violence takes many forms and we must perpetuate the necessary conversations in order to bring peace to our violent nation.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed during the Parkland shooting, had a message for the National Rifle Association and retweeted the harrowing audio from Sunday of the shooting.

“Here is video of what the latest mass shooting, happening now, sounds like,” Guttenberg wrote. “Warning, it is disturbing. To NRA, gun lobby, manufacturers and everyone else, enough of your moronic twisting of the 2nd amendment. We have a right to public safety. Enough of your BS.”

The Jacksonville shooting happened at the Chicago Pizza restaurant at the Jacksonville Landing, a shopping center in Downtown Jacksonville. The restaurant was hosting a Madden 19 NFL video game tournament, which was live-streamed on Twitch.

Audio of the shooting was captured during the stream, which was quickly cut off after a gunman opened fire. The video has been widely circulated on social media, before it was deleted.

At least four people were killed in the shooting. Memorial Hospital is treating three victims, while six others are being treated at UF Health Jacksonville. One victim is being treated at Baptist Medical Center. Officials said the suspect, described as a white male, was found dead at the scene.

Photo credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images