Jacksonville ‘Madden NFL 19’ Shooter Was Allegedly Gamer Competing in Tournament

[UPDATE, Aug. 26 4:53 p.m. ET] Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has confirmed there are currently “no outstanding suspects.” The only suspect is a white male who is now deceased. The investigation is still ongoing.

Original Story:

The shooter at the Madden NFL 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday was reportedly a competitor at the tournament, another competitor told the Los Angeles Times.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooter was found dead at the scene. It is still unclear if there is a second suspect.

Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski told the Times in a Twitter direct message that the gamer was a competitor who lost. He “targeted a few people,” Javaruski said.

Javaruski later publicly tweeted that he was escorted out of the venue by police.

Another gamer, Drini Gjoka, tweeted that bullet hit his thumb. “I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb,” he wrote.

The shooting happened at the GLHF Game Bar inside the Chicago Pizza restaurant at the Jacksonville Landing, a shopping center in Downtown Jacksonville. The tournament was sanctioned by EA Games.

“We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved,” the company said in a statement.

Sources told News4Jax that at least four people were killed and multiple wounded. The injured victims were taken to UF Health Medical Center and Memorial Hospital.

According to Jacksonville.com, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he has spoken with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry about the shooting and will send state resources to the area. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also speaking with local officials.

The shooting happened at the end of a sad weekend in Jacksonville. On Friday night, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed after a high school football game. Two others were injured.

“Have confirmed [FBI] & [ATF] are in contact & in coordination with local authorities to provide any & all federal resources needed to respond to #JacksonvilleLandingShooting,” Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted.

“Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage. Right now, law enforcement are doing their jobs under horrific circumstances and it’s important that people in the Jacksonville area heed their warnings,” Sen. Bill Nelson wrote.

Photo credit: Twitter/Vic Micolucci WJXT