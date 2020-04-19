Jacksonville, Florida Beaches Filled With Visitors Stir Social Media After Governor Issues Reopening

Florida has become the tip of the spear when it comes to Donald Trump and other forces in the nation attempting to “open up” the U.S. and return to some form of normalcy. People to this point have been under the guidelines put forth by the CDC, the White House and their state governments. That means social distancing, hand washing, gloves and masks when out in public.

Now and heading into May, more and more states are lifting restrictions on beaches, parks and other areas as long as they follow the guidelines. Most are in what is being called “phase one” at the moment, with two to follow once the virus becomes under control. But a caveat to that is folks still need to follow the rules.

Not really accurate. Had some on protected sand too. And constitutionally problematic vagueness to enforcement. You can sit with a fishing pole but not without one. No towels for swimmers. 9 people good. 10 bad. Sorry can’t take my lawyer cap off but it’s all potential liability. pic.twitter.com/Nd34cCx3kp — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) April 18, 2020

Jacksonville, Florida didn’t kick off the reopening of their beaches Friday with any promising signs. Only hours after the beaches were open, photos of people filling the beach and ignoring social distancing guidelines spread online. This led to many calling out the government and citizens in Florida. They even got the hashtag “Florida Morons” trending according to the Washington Post.

The state has been a problem area for many since the beginning of the pandemic. Those looking on criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state representatives for not closing the beaches early enough, while others see Florida as a key to opening up the rest of the nation in a similar manner. DeSantis left the decision to open back up to local authorities because he felt a “cookie cutter” approach wouldn’t work for the entire state. He has also made it clear he is following President Trump’s guidance and lead on the state’s stay-at-home order as it ends on April 30.

With Friday’s display, many were critical again despite conflicting reports from Jacksonville’s mayor and others online.

Below are some examples of these complaints and the sights they saw fill their feeds on Friday evening.

Florida man……reopens the beaches, 14 days into a 27 day “stay at home” order.



#FloridaMorons @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/IcU9XAHnbi — Jimmy Schi (@JimmySchi) April 18, 2020

This pandemic has shown how many stupid and selfish people live in this country. #FloridaMorons — MAFetz (@MaryAnnFetzer1) April 18, 2020

When your leadership watched Jaws for their research. #FloridaMorons pic.twitter.com/oWsq608XYG — I am Jack (@I_Am_Jacks_Blog) April 18, 2020

Coronavirus when it sees Florida beaches packed full of people who think they won’t get sick pic.twitter.com/FhX579TmaJ — Cass Anderson (@casspa) April 19, 2020

So Florida closes schools for rest of the year and opens up beaches… interesting — Nick Maksimchuk (@NMaksimchuk) April 19, 2020

Florida is just America’s lab rat https://t.co/0ExlGg27so — thayne (@thayne_j) April 19, 2020

I just can’t bring myself to feel anything for Florida when they clearly want to sink themselves. — Tracy Perez (@Tracy_Perez) April 19, 2020

hmmm open beaches telling people of florida its ok to go out trying to make trumps home state look goood to make trump look good is going to get people killed — ralph (@ralph_attleboro) April 19, 2020

The game of life we re playing. Down here in Florida, thanks to the idiots governing.



Welcome to florida beaches, do you want some covid19 with that drink?!. — XpertWanderer-🇩🇴🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Xboxjedigamer1) April 19, 2020

