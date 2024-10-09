Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore Has Serious Warning About Storm Surge Debris as Hurricane Milton Approaches

Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore is down in Tampa, Florida and he has a serious warning for residents. As the state braces for Hurricane Milton to make landfall, Cantore wants those on the coast to be aware of the dangers around storm surge.

“Not only do you have waves and high water with that peak surge, but now you’ve got stuff sloshing around in that also banging against homes and adding new debris to that,” he said in a TikTok clip. “I mean, it’s really mind-boggling when you think about it, it really is.

Encouraging residents to “know your zones,” Cantore added, “If you’re asked to evacuate, please do, I can’t stress that enough. Get the heck out of this water. Do not play with it. It’s gonna come in fast, and it’s gonna be high and it’s gonna be in the middle of the night.”

Notably, the US Geological Survey estimates that at least 95% of Florida’s west coast beaches will be covered with ocean water when the storm hits. “This is the most severe level of coastal change,” the federal agency stated, while also warning that “Milton’s waves and surge” could cause “erosion and overwash” to 100% of the state’s beach areas.

USGS scientist Kara Doran explained, “The significance of the coastal change forecast for Milton’s impact to the Florida west coast cannot be overstated.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency in dozens of counties, and recently delivered a warning to residents about Hurricane Milton, urging anyone in the path of the storm to “make the decisions necessary to keep yourself and your family safe.”

“We urge you to execute your plan. Now,” the governor stated. “Let’s prepare for the worst, and let’s pray that we get a weakening and hope for the least amount of damage is possible, but we must be prepared for a major, major impact to the west coast of Florida.”