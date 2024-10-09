Hurricane Milton Could Change Florida Coastline Forever

As Hurricane Milton prepares to make landfall in Florida, it’s speculated that the storm could possibly change the state’s coastline forever. The NY Post reports that experts from the US Geological Survey estimate that at least 95% of Florida’s west coast beaches will be covered with ocean water when the storm hits.

“This is the most severe level of coastal change,” the federal agency stated, while also warning that “Milton’s waves and surge” could cause “erosion and overwash” to 100% of the state’s beach areas. “The significance of the coastal change forecast for Milton’s impact to the Florida west coast cannot be overstated,” USGS scientist Kara Doran explained.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Doran went on to stress that the damage is even worse because “communities are more vulnerable to this storm’s impacts due to the erosion that occurred recently from Helene,” a hurricane that tore through Florida and up the East Coast last week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed imagery showing Florida’s west coast already experienced “overwash or inundation and complete erosion of those dunes” from Helene, which means that banks of sand typically offering protection along the shoreline are completely depleted in some areas.

According to the experts from USGS, Florida may encounter a “severe” level of coastal change likely causing flooding behind sand dunes, and endangering coastal communities.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency in dozens of counties, and recently delivered a warning to residents about Hurricane Milton, urging anyone in the path of the storm to “make the decisions necessary to keep yourself and your family safe.”

“We urge you to execute your plan. Now,” the governor stated. “Let’s prepare for the worst, and let’s pray that we get a weakening and hope for the least amount of damage is possible, but we must be prepared for a major, major impact to the west coast of Florida.”