Ivanka Trump’s Stormtrooper Photo Amid Impeachment Inquiry Did Not Fare Well With Followers

Ivanka Trump is being called out by Star Wars fans for “tone deafness” as she shared a photo of her son dressed as a stormtrooper just days after the announcement that her dad, President Donald Trump, is the subject of an impeachment inquiry. Sharing a family photo in which she and husband Jared Kushner are dressed formally while standing next to their costume-clad child, Ivanka wrote, “The Force is strong in my family.”

The Force is strong in my family. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oT0jFfy5Lb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 29, 2019

The Star Wars tie-in was not appreciated by Luke Sykwalker himself, actor Mark Hamill, who retweeted the photo with the added caption, “You misspelled ‘Fraud.’”

Others called Ivanka out for the fact that stormtroopers are the villains in the Star Wars franchise, which they found funny when juxtaposed with the legal possibilities facing her family at the moment, and took to her mentions to point out both the error in her message as well as draw parallels from the movies and real life:

If tone-deafness was a super power, you’d be Captain Marvel. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) September 29, 2019

That’s a stormtrooper, niptwit. They don’t have “the force”. They’re nothing but trained soldiers. — 𝕊𝕔𝕙𝕣𝕠𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕣’𝕤 ℂ𝕒𝕥-𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@C_doc_911) September 30, 2019

The stormtroopers are the bad guys. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) September 29, 2019

