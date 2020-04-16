Ivanka Trump Sparks Backlash After Ignoring Federal Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ivanka Trump has sparked some major backlash, after reportedly ignoring federal guidelines to travel across state lines, amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report from the New York Times, Trump and her husband Jared Kushner took a trip from Washington D.C. to New Jersey, so they could spend Passover at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The couple also took their three children with them as well.

Many social media users have been angry over the report, with some chiding Trump for potentially risking COVID-19 exposure to other citizens and service workers. One Twitter user asked, “How many pilots, ground crew, secret service, chauffeurs butlers, waiters, waitresses, maids, housekeepers, gardeners, laundry workers, cooks, chefs, dishwashers did she put in danger of death by her spoiled selfish entitled behavior?” Meanwhile, another added, “We should ignore what she does, lest we legitimize her claim that she is some sort of leader in this country. The governors of the states ought to fine her, if this is a violation. Public shaming, as we would any other obnoxious self-important pseudo-celeb, is appropriate.”

Some also thing the move was hypocritical, as in a video clip previously shared to social media, she begged citizens to stay home. “Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so. Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread,” she said in the clip. Scroll down to see more reactions to Trump’s controversial trip.

How many Secret Service agents and families did they unnecessarily place in danger. Did the Trumps charge them for hotel rooms at the closed golf course? — Wouter van der Horst (@DerWouter) April 16, 2020

And how many staff & Secret Service were taken from THEIR families & put at risk? @IvankaTrump is EXACTLY the same type of hypocrite as the Trump rest of family has been for decades. Is this a surprise?

*Do as I say, not as I do because I’m special & don’t care about you.* — Ann (@AnnPastwick) April 16, 2020

She makes the argument that being in a closed Bedminster is safer, easier social distancing, but the next good biz day she went to DC to do her empowerment b.s. act in the WH.



Vintage Ivanka. Do the most reckless thing imaginable in broad daylight, then offer bad excuses. — Keyser Soze (@KeyserSozeBro1) April 16, 2020

Perhaps you did not get the memo? The rules do not apply to Trumps. They’re for those *other* people … the ones who aren’t special. Trumps can do whatever they want. They’ve made that perfectly clear. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) April 16, 2020

If she’s still in NJ, the Gov should send the state troopers to pay her and the hubs a visit, fine them for not following the state mandate, and insisting on a 2 week at home self isolation mandate with a lowjack ankle monitor places on both to ensure compliance. — ManoloGal (@ManoloGal) April 16, 2020

Don’t forget the three nannies. — nancychando (@nancychando26) April 16, 2020

It’s the #TrumpCrimeFamily what would you expect. They break the law every day and get away with it. It’s a shame how they do so much wrong and not accountable for any of it! Wish they’d all go to jail yesterday! — Nancy Berkey (@Cubbienan) April 16, 2020

The Trump family motto



“do as we say, not as we do” — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) April 16, 2020

This is appalling. All of it. A massive western democracy involving itself with people like this. — larryleclair (@larryleclair) April 16, 2020

The Trumps can do whatever they want to do because there are no consequences for them, ever. — Nikki Windsor (@NikkiWinds) April 16, 2020

I’m shocked! The Trumps normally are such good. law abiding people. 🤮 — MC_Heel (@MC_Heel) April 16, 2020

How is she so confident she isn’t infected? She probably has an endless supply of 5 minute coronavirus tests and gets to take one every day. — Mama B (@MammaaB) April 16, 2020

Because of course she did. She truly believes she is an American princess and the rules do not apply to her. — Brilliantatbreakfast (@BrillBkfast) April 16, 2020

Did she endanger Secret Service members in her selfish and inconsiderate trip? — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@EllisLauraLee) April 16, 2020

That explains why Secret Service was made to rent golf carts a few weeks ago. I thought 45 was planning to slip out of WH. Now we know, 30k dead and the grifters are planning vacations. 😡 — Mara Feiger (@MaraFeiger) April 16, 2020

“Rules for thee but not for me…….” 🙄 — 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Name is Bishop🌊 (@BishesBrew) April 16, 2020

One rule for the 1% and another rule for the 99% 🐑 — iMAM_MAHDi_313 (@iMAM_MAHDi_313) April 16, 2020

Forcing Secret Service agents and their families to take unnecessary risks. — JohnnySoCo (@jayce1315) April 16, 2020

Now tell us about how many people were involved in this besides her family. Flight crew, airport personnel, secret service, drivers, housekeepers, etc. that risked exposure. — My friends call me Rick (@rperly1) April 16, 2020

This isn’t a golf course lined with private homes. Which means Ivanka went to the *facility* that is closed to the public. Did employees of bedminster have to work? Kitchen, housekeeping, waiters?



I’m not really picturing ivanka and Jared in commercial kitchen making dinner — 3rd Branch of Govt Is Closed (@Dascoochie) April 16, 2020