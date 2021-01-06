Ivanka Trump Slammed for Message to 'American Patriots' Who Broke Into Capitol
As the Capitol building on Wednesday was placed on lockdown amid increasingly violent protests over the certification of electoral college votes, Ivanka Trump found herself in the midst of backlash over her response to the demonstration, calling those gathered "American Patriots." In a tweet shared Wednesday afternoon, Trump quoted her father, President Donald Trump’s, tweet asking those on Capitol Hill to "stay peaceful."
The riot began Wednesday as members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate convened for a special joint session to tally electoral college votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. In the days leading up to the joint session, the president had called for "wild" protests. On Wednesday, his son, Donald Trump Jr., incited the large crowd that had gathered during the "Save America March," which descended into a riot.
Here is her tweet. https://t.co/Xn7yInopBJ pic.twitter.com/XnsbejweFi— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2021
Early Wednesday afternoon, the large crowd, estimated to be in the thousands, tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and attempted to push past officers. At around 2:15 p.m. ET, the U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown. As rioters invaded the building, many of them flying the Confederate flag, and chanting, "We want Trump!" both the House and Senate temporarily recessed for safety reasons. Lawmakers and staff were ordered to seek shelter, and U.S. Capitol Police sent out an alert warning of an "internal security threat." Images from inside the Capitol showed some demonstrators with weapons, another image showing a confederate flag flying.
As Americans watched on in shock, Trump's decision to label the mob "American Patriots" sparked fury, many condemning her words in the face of violence. Trump deleted the tweet shortly after posting it. Scroll down to see how people are reacting to her tweet.
These are not American Patriots -- look closely— Adrian Vermeule (@VermeuleAdrian) January 6, 2021
Today we are witnessing a treasonous act to overthrow the will of the people and our electoral process, treason which is punishable by death if convicted! This is an embarrassment to the party of Lincoln! @SenTedCruz @tedcruz @HouseGOP @SenateGOP @realDonaldTrump— CenterRight (@CenterR69274704) January 6, 2021
Ivanka called them AMERICAN PATRIOTS??? Never forget this.— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 6, 2021
Look what Ivanka trump tweeted— jonie1303 #NHSLove 🌹labour supporter (@jonie1303) January 6, 2021
Luckily someone got a screen grab
This is how trump and his family see these thugs
As patriots@CNN pic.twitter.com/0xxWM1mekx
The audacity to call them Patriots...— Nathan Pilmer (@Nathan_Pilmer) January 6, 2021
"American Patriots." There is no bottom.— Thomas Justice (@tomjustice) January 6, 2021
Here is the tweet Ivanka quickly deleted where she calls the Terrorists at the Capitol “American Patriots”. pic.twitter.com/GDGcR1QQ6i— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 6, 2021
.@IvankaTrump has deleted her tweet calling the violent MAGA mob that stormed the US Capitol “American patriots” pic.twitter.com/KtB9Ioposw— Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 6, 2021
These are not American Patriots. These are domestic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/lwuSasl3jn— Allen Ellison for US Senate (@AllenLEllison) January 6, 2021
Wow @IvankaTrump wanna put back your tweet calling these domestic terrorists destroying the People’s House “patriots” ???? You’re a terrible, dangerous phony.— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 6, 2021
Um. Did anyone check Ivanka's credentials to be a White House advisor. Starting to feel like she is not qualified. pic.twitter.com/qHskjVyE4z— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 6, 2021
I still can't get over @IvankaTrump calling them American Patriots as they commit an armed insurrection.— Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) January 6, 2021
Never forget that people overran federal officers, broke windows, and stormed into the Capitol and Ivanka called them “Patriots” pic.twitter.com/tawIDADaYm— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 6, 2021
