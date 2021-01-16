Ivanka Trump Shares Trump Administration Accomplishments, Stirring Hornet's Nest Online

Ivanka Trump shared a list of the Trump Administration's accomplishments over the four years her father has occupied the oval office –– but it's not being received well in certain circles on Twitter. Aside from recently making history as the first US President to be impeached twice and banned from almost every social media site, the list includes over 100 bullet points with various claims.

The list claims the president made several changes to multiple sectors plaguing the US, like expanding education opportunities, combating the opioid crisis, protecting religious liberty, and more. It also featured previously deemed non-pc terms like "China Virus" and recent Supreme Court appointments justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

While Trump fans were certainly around to celebrate with the eldest Trump daughter in her father's accomplishments, the message received an overall cold shoulder from a large amount of Twitter users. Seth Rogen responded to the tweet with a simple and not-so-sweet message. "Haha f–– off fascist," he said. Michael Rapaport also commented under the tweet saying, "Rigged list! You forgot inciting a Riot. Re-do the list or take it down!!!"