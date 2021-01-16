Ivanka Trump Shares Trump Administration Accomplishments, Stirring Hornet's Nest Online
Ivanka Trump shared a list of the Trump Administration's accomplishments over the four years her father has occupied the oval office –– but it's not being received well in certain circles on Twitter. Aside from recently making history as the first US President to be impeached twice and banned from almost every social media site, the list includes over 100 bullet points with various claims.
The list claims the president made several changes to multiple sectors plaguing the US, like expanding education opportunities, combating the opioid crisis, protecting religious liberty, and more. It also featured previously deemed non-pc terms like "China Virus" and recent Supreme Court appointments justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.
January 15, 2021
While Trump fans were certainly around to celebrate with the eldest Trump daughter in her father's accomplishments, the message received an overall cold shoulder from a large amount of Twitter users. Seth Rogen responded to the tweet with a simple and not-so-sweet message. "Haha f–– off fascist," he said. Michael Rapaport also commented under the tweet saying, "Rigged list! You forgot inciting a Riot. Re-do the list or take it down!!!"
Nearly 400,000 dead Americans— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) January 16, 2021
Depression-level unemployment
Eviscerated economy
Rampant white supremacy
Decimated reputation on the world stage
Caged children
Deadly domestic terrorism
Millions siphoned from military for flimsy fence
Disastrous trade wars
What else?
prevnext
Ivanka: We added 4 million jobs.
Yes, you lost 22 million and added 4 million.
Now I'm going to ask you to do something that none of your teachers ever successfully got you to do: Solve a math problem.— JRehling (@JRehling) January 15, 2021
prevnext
REMINDER: Ivanka trump, aka Complicit Barbie, lived down to her nickname when she called the US Capitol terrorists "Patriots." She must NEVER hold public office in America.
She should occupy a prison cell.#RemoveTheTraitors— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 16, 2021
prevnext
The NRA files bankruptcy.
Far-right, truth-challenged websites admit to lying about Dominion.
Trump is losing several of his business relationships.
Ivanka no longer in Nordstrom.
I don't want to gloat, but...— Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) January 16, 2021
prevnext
I’ll be so glad to not have anymore of Ivanka Trump staring through a camera like a psychopath while whispering her out-of-touch bs at us.— great scott! 🇺🇸 (@GreatScott1991) January 16, 2021
prevnext
Nobody will remember a single other thing about your father, you or your family. pic.twitter.com/hyCmW3kz0l— Alfred Spellman (@AlfredSpellman) January 15, 2021
prevnext
He had Negative 3,000,000 job growth.
Blew up the deficit by $3Trillion
Exploded the Debt
Hardly accomplishments.— Todd (@ToddF_Imagine) January 15, 2021
prev