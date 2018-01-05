Ivanka Trump Reveals the Secrets of Her Father’s Hair

The secrets of Donald Trump‘s hair are finally being revealed.

Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, alleges that first daughter Ivanka Trump has spilled the beans about her father’s unique and controversial hair in the past, the Daily Mail reports, and that the President’s much talked-about hair is a result of scalp reduction surgery and Just for Men.

“She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean plate – a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery – surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray,” Wolff writes in his book.

Wolff goes on to describe how Trump allegedly gets his signature color.

“The color, she would point out in comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men – the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color.”

Trump’s hair has been a topic of interest for some time, with various publications speculating on whether it was a result of a pricey hair piece, but Wolff’s claims are backed by legal documents taken from Ivana Trump’s deposition from the couple’s 1990 divorce. In the deposition, the president’s first wife and Ivanka Trump’s mother, said that her husband had raped her while in pain from a scalp reduction surgery. She later stated that what had happened wasn’t rape.

Wolff’s forthcoming book, which is based on interviews with White House staff as well as time spent inside the West Wing, also alleges that Ivanka Trump has a strong desire to become the first female president.

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is set to be released Jan. 9.