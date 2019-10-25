Ivanka Trump’s Polka Dot Jacket Sends Twitter Into Tizzy

Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were in Wichita, Kansas Thursday to visit the WSU Tech National Center for Aviation Training to talk up President Donald Trump‘s “Pledge to America’s Workers” initiative. However, the one thing that attracted attention on Twitter was Trump’s oddly colored beige blazer with brown polka dots. Some users even suggested she looked like a leopard.

“For the love of God, a yellow suit jacket with black polka dots. Who dresses you, [Trump]?” one Twitter user asked.

“She looks like a cartoon of a leopard,” another wrote.

“[This] tacky outfit appears 2 B #Ivanka’s imitation of #CruelladeVil,” another critic wrote.

“Not a fan of polka dots, but she can wear anything and make it work,” one fan wrote in a positive message.

The stop in Witchita included a tour of the aviation training facility and a workforce policy roundtable, reports Fox Business.

“This isn’t some big government program. This is private sector innovation and private sector desire to succeed,” Trump said of her father’s initiative.

The pledge hopes to encourage businesses to start new opportunities for workers, like apprenticeships, providing funds to continue education, retraining and on-the-job training.

“The most important people in this room are the students … The president campaigned on rebuilding the American dream and making it attainable and accessible to all,” Trump said at the roundtable. “The No. 1 challenge of employers is a skilled workforce. Well, that’s a good problem to have because it’s forcing employers to get creative.”

“It has been a privilege to represent Wichita and the State of Kansas as a member of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. It is an honor to host Secretary Mike Pompeo and Advisor Ivanka Trump at WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training to showcase how Wichita, the Air Capital of the World, is aligning career technical education to meet business and industry needs,” Dr. Sheree Utash, WSU Tech President and Vice President of Workforce Development at Wichita State University, said in a statement to KSN before the event. “We are excited to have students witness local aviation and manufacturing companies sign the Pledge to America’s Workers to commit to new or enhanced career and job training opportunities for American workers.”

Earlier this week, Trump also visited Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian at the White House as Ohanian tries to promote paid family leave. Ohanian is lobbying for federal legislation to provide paid leave for mothers and fathers after a child is born.

“I applaud Mr. Ohanian’s advocacy for Paid Family Leave, for both mothers and fathers, an issue that has been of utmost importance to me and this administration,” Trump said in a statement to Bloomberg. “Working families across the Country need Paid Family Leave and we’ve developed strong bipartisan support and momentum in Congress on this issue over the past three years.”