Ivanka Trump Photographed in White House Briefing Room Stirs Social Media

Ivanka Trump is back at work in the White House after testing negative for the novel coronavirus. A person familiar with the results told CNN that President Donald Trump‘s daughter and adviser received “clear results” on her coronavirus test after isolating herself and working from home since coming in close proximity with at least one person who tested positive for COVID-19 — Australia’s home affairs minister Peter Dutton.

Dutton met with Ivanka Trump before he tested positive for coronavirus, in a meeting that was also attended by Attorney General William barr, Kellyanne Conway and another senior aide. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner were also at Mar-a-Lago with the Brazilian delegation, where at least one member also tested positive for the virus, over the weekend. The White House said on Saturday that the President tested negative for COVID-19.

Ivanka Trump was photographed in the Briefing Room at the White House Friday morning, just before Donald Trump held a press conference about the global pandemic.

After NBC News journalist Peter Alexander tweeted a photo of Ivanka Trump back at work, plenty of users chimed in with their opinions. Continue scrolling to see what people are saying.

Many people were wondering about why Ivanka was attending the press briefing, perhaps unaware that she serves in her father’s administration as a senior adviser.

Take your daughter to work on the taxpayers dime day? — Eel O’Brian, catapulter of chaos. (@metaburgeon) March 20, 2020

Why? What’s her expertise? — Christina Whiteway (@Cjwhiteway) March 20, 2020

Others wondered why she no longer was self-isolating, unaware of the report that she tested negative for COVID-19.

Thought she was self-isolating? — Laura Love (@lmheaton13) March 20, 2020

How is this news? You don’t want her there? — ginny⭐⭐⭐ (@ginnywire) March 20, 2020

Some people took a jab at Ivanka’s tweet that made headlines earlier this week after she suggested making a “fort” with bored children amid self-quarantine.

Why isn’t she making forts with her 500 count sheet with her children?!! — Lynn Elliot (@LynnElliotEsq) March 20, 2020

Others expressed disdain at hearing Trump refer to the coronavirus as the Chinese Virus, something health officials have warned against doing.

I turned it off right after I heard”China Virus”. — Charly Lee (@OldGuy_PSU72) March 20, 2020

Despite widespread condemnation of the term as racist and xenophobic, Trump continues to use it. The Director of The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield said during his House testimony Tuesday morning that it was “absolutely wrong and inappropriate” to call the coronavirus the “Chinese coronavirus,” noting when asked that the virus is also widespread in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergency programs, had a similar sentiment when speaking to a reporter from the South China Morning Post at a WHO press conference on Wednesday.

“I think we’ve been very clear right since the beginning of this event that viruses know no borders and they don’t care [about] your ethnicity, the color of your skin, how much money you have in the bank,” Ryan said.

“It’s really important that we are careful in the language we use lest it lead to profiling of individuals associated with the virus,” he said. “This is just something we need to all avoid. It’s easy in situations to summarize or to make comments that are not intended to do that but ultimately end up having that outcome. I’m sure anyone would regret profiling a virus along ethnic lines. That’s not something anybody would want.”