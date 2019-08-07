Ivanka Trump Calls Attention to Gun Violence in Chicago After Mass Shootings

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, continues to share her thoughts on Twitter, this time shining a light on gun violence and bringing to attention the fatal weekend in Chicago.

Trump’s tweet is in regards to the 59 people that were shot and the seven fatalities that occurred across multiple incidents in the Windy City. Two of them were classified as mass shootings.

“As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year,” Trump posted in the first of two consecutive tweets. “With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City- and little national outrage or media coverage – we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day.”

Her tweet has been met with mixed reactions with one side of the audience viewing her tweet as an attempt at misdirection by pointing out other horrible incidents to take away from the two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, over the weekend.

One user who shared their mindset responded, “Also lets not forget that without the shooters spouting your fathers own words, you would have ignored these statistics from Chicago. We can see what you are doing – trying to shift focus form the culpability of your father.”

There are others who see Trump’s message as sincere and believe there is a sense of numbness developing in the country.

Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, remarked her concern for the trajectory of the violence within the city.

“As a city we have to stand up and do a hell of a lot more than we’ve done in a very long time,” said Lightfoot, who added that she still is struggling to process the scenes she saw over the weekend.

A previous series of tweets on Trump’s timeline following the tragedies over the weekend also created conversation. Trump put out a string of tweets sending prayers to the families affected, and noting that, “White Supremacy, like all other forms of terrorism, is an evil that must be destroyed.”

This drew a bevy of responses from opponents that stemmed from her father’s policy on gun violence and reluctance to enact preventative measures.

In regards to those two shootings, authorities have moved forward with the El Paso case an act of domestic terrorism while Dayton remains uncertain as a motive has not yet been determined.