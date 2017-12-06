Ivanka Trump’s Misspelled Photo Caption Triggers Twitter Backlash

Ivanka Trump is facing backlash from her Twitter followers after a seemingly innocent photo took a turn on social media.

The 36-year-old First Daughter and senior White House adviser shared a photo in a floor-length red gown featuring her kids, 6-year-old Arabella, 4-year-old Joseph and 1-year-old Theodore, playing in the slit of the dress.

While some replied to the photo calling it “tone deaf,” most were concerned with Trump’s spelling error in the caption.

“Peak-a-boo!” she wrote, instead of using the correct usage of “peek.”

Her followers immediately corrected her spelling — with a few cracks against her father and her family.

*peek Is there one Trump that can spell? — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) December 6, 2017

My 7 year old just peeked over my shoulder, read this and said “That’s ‘peak’ like a mountain, not ‘peek’ like ‘I see you’.” God bless our public ed system. — Nolamama69 (@Nolamama69) December 6, 2017

I hope you’re getting a dictionary for Hannukah, Princess. pic.twitter.com/VIboscGrPP — Red 🌊 (@Redpainter1) December 6, 2017

This isn’t the only time President Donald Trump‘s oldest daughter has been called out on social media. On Thanksgiving, multiple celebrities Ivanka Trump follows on Instagram shared messages for her on the social media platform asking her to advocate for a clean DREAM Act.

Among those who called her out were Olivia Wilde, Sophia Bush and Cara Delevigne.

The DREAM Act is a bill whose purpose is to protect undocumented minors who arrive in the U.S. as children and receive legal status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). In September, President Trump announced that DACA would be rescinded. The clean DREAM Act is a plan to protect youths, known as Dreamers, who are currently protected by DACA.