Ivanka Trump’s 3-Year-Old Son Theo Spotted Attempting to Run off Air Force One While She Was Distracted

Ivanka Trump’s 3-year-old son Theo was recently spotted attempting to run off of Air Force One, while his mother was distracted. Trump took to Instagram to share a photo of Theo’s daring escape attempt, and explained what happened in the photo’s caption. “Theo busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughter’s hands,” she wrote, “Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided a major parenting fail! Hat tip to the eagle eyed photographers who busted my boy in action!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 6, 2020 at 1:14pm PST

Many of Trump’s followers have since commented on the post, with one calling Theo a “young president in training.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh my word, this is hilarious!” someone else exclaimed, while another wrote, “It’s wonderful that the first family are human like the rest of us!!”

The new photo comes at the same time as the First Daughter’s plans to deliver a keynote talk at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas set off a controversy. It seems, that many experts feel as if the 38-year-old is not qualified to give a talk on this specific subject.

Forbes published a personal column by tech analyst Carolina Milanesi, who stated that she was “far from pleased” when she learned that Trump would be giving a keynote speech.

“The reason is certainly not found in my political beliefs or my opinion of Ivanka Trump as a businesswoman,” she wrote. “The reason for my upset is rooted in the fact that there are many more women who are in tech and are entrepreneurs who could run circles around Trump on how technology will impact the future of work.”

“Beyond the politics of the Trump administration – Ivanka is not a woman in tech. She’s not a CEO. She has no background,” tweeted computer programmer Brianna Wu. “It’s a lazy attempt to emulate diversity – but like all emulation it’s not quite the real thing.”

Notably, Wu is running for United States Congress as a Democrat,

Investor Elisabeth Fullerton offered her thoughts in the Women Who Tech group on Facebook, writing, “This is an insult to women in technology. We did hard times in university, engineering, math, and applied sciences. This is what extreme privilege and entitlement get you. It’s not what you know it’s who you know I guess.”

At this time, Trump does not appear to have commented on the keynote speech backlash.

Photo Credit: Getty Images