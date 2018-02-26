ISIS New Message of Terror: ‘Kill Them All’

In a new message delivered by ISIS, the terror group is urging its fanatics to “kill them all.”

In a new propaganda poster released by terror group ISIS, would-be-lone-wolf jihadists are being urged to “hit them with a truck” and “kill them all,” the Daily Mail reports. The poster, released by the pro-ISIS group Muharar al-Ansar, shows the front of a large truck with blood on it.

This isn’t the first time that Muharar al-Ansar has released posters encouraging attacks. According to SITE Intelligence group, which monitors terror activity, in the past they have released propaganda calling for arson and gun attacks.

The poster comes in the wake of several deadly attacks in which similar vehicles have been used, taking well over 100 lives in the process.

In October, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov drove a Home Depot rental truck into a pedestrian and bike path in Lower Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring at least a dozen more. The rampage came to an end when Saipov hit a school bus. Although it is believed that he had been acting as a long-wolf without official ISIS ties, a note referencing ISIS was found in the truck.

Just months earlier, in August, Younes Abouyaaqoub used a van to plough into a crowds on the Ramblas, killing 14 people. It was later discovered that Abouyaaqoub was part of a 12-man terror cell.

ISIS propaganda has also been connected to several other attacks around the world, including a failed attack in New York City in December, in which a malfunctioning pipe bomb went off in a Manhattan subway station. The explosive was being carried by a 27-year-old Bangladeshi man who was living in Brooklyn. It was later discovered that weeks before the failed attack, ISIS had released a propaganda poster showing Santa Claus standing before Times Square in NYC at night. Beside him was a crate of explosives, and across the middle of the frame are the words “We meet at Christmas in New York…soon.”