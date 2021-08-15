Is Your iPhone or iPad Infected With Pegasus Spyware? How to Find out for Free

✖

A new spyware program called Pegasus has been detected on the Apple devices of some prominent figures this summer, but thankfully there is an easy way to check if you are a victim. According to a report by CNET, Pegasus spyware can be remotely installed on an iPhone or iPad without the owner's knowledge or participation. It can give the hacker access to all the data on the device, including text messages, emails and even phone calls.

To check for Pegasus spyware on your own device, you will need the iPhone or iPad in question and a computer — either a Mac or a PC will do. You will need to download and install a program called iMazing onto the computer, which is available with a free trial. That will be more than enough to check your device for Pegasus spyware. Simply select "free trial" when prompted and then plug your mobile device into the computer.

You will need to give iMazing permission to make a backup of your iPhone or iPad's data, which will likely be the longest part of this process for most users. This part may be confusing if you haven't connected your phone to your computer in a while, but be sure to check for prompts on both your computer and your device's lock screen when applicable.

With that out of the way, scroll down in the iMazing app and find the button that reads "detect spyware" on the righthand column. Clicking that will open a new window, which will guide you through the process. As long as you have enough local storage space for a backup of your device, you should be good to go from there.

According to CNET, iMazing's spyware check is extremely thorough, and even includes the Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) designed by Amnesty International. This feature was designed specifically to detect Pegasus spyware. The company suggests that users keep all the default settings in their spyware check in most cases.

There are reportedly some cases of false positives at the end of the iMazing check. In this case, it's best to reach out to the customer support team while you wait for your case to be reviewed. The company also recommends that any users who are active in a "politically sensitive context" should remove their SIM cards and turn their devices off in the case of a positive test.

Pegasus spyware was created by a company called NSO Group, which claims that it was designed to monitor criminals and terrorists. It has been detected on the devices of politicians, journalists and other public figures, but for the average user there is a very low risk of being infected. Still, it never hurts to get peace of mind.