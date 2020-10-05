Is Slack Down? Workplace Platform Experiencing Outages Monday Morning
The workweek got off to a glitch for many employees as the workplace service Slack experienced widespread issues Monday morning. According to Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time issues and outages, the platform began experiencing a handful of issues at around 10 a.m., though by 11:30 a.m. outage reports skyrocketed past 1,000.
Currently, the issues seem to be centralized in the United States and parts of Europe, with hot spots popping up on both the west and east coast of the U.S. Of the issues reported, 49% are related to connecting to the platform, with another 48% of users encountering issues when they attempt to send messages through collaboration platform. A small percentage of users, at just 1%, have reported issues with Slack's mobile app. The platform has since acknowledged the problems, issuing a statement on Twitter in which they confirmed "our team continues to investigate and we will keep you posted as we know more."
On the platform's status page, it states that "users may be unable to connect to Slack or may be experiencing degraded performance across devices." The page notes that the platform is currently experiencing outages related to login/SSO, messaging, posts and files, apps/integrations/APIs, connections, link previews, and search. Calls, notifications, and workspace and org administration are operating without issue.
While Slack has been a common tool in workplaces for years, it has gained increased importance amid the coronavirus pandemic. With many people now working remotely, the platform has become integral to daily operations, and the Monday outage did not go unnoticed, with many workers taking to Twitter to express their frustrations.
Me at work when I get word of Slack being down. #slackdown pic.twitter.com/8Hpb1It9zN— Bianca Tomlin (@BiancaTomlin1) October 5, 2020
slack being down is the WFH snow day— Owen Williams ⚡🇨🇦 (@ow) October 5, 2020
me reading your tweets about slack being down while slack still works perfectly for me pic.twitter.com/C4BCWyKOmd— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 5, 2020
slack down during remote work pic.twitter.com/B4B3zAzLQ4— Chelsea McDonnell 🗳 (@chelsea_lynn_) October 5, 2020
SLACK IS DOWN ENACT CHAOS MODE— Kelly Vaughn 🐞 (@kvlly) October 5, 2020
all of us on slack today pic.twitter.com/UFvmEXgGJo— Casey Mendoza (@CaseyMdoza) October 5, 2020
That feeling when you start the week feeling fresh and you're getting things done at double speed but Slack is forcing you to work at 1/10 the speed. pic.twitter.com/6mSlMX03Uc— Casandra Campbell (@Casandra_Camp) October 5, 2020
This is not good; Slack is having issues.... pic.twitter.com/E2xtCHwz97— Mask up; stay 6 ft back (@bapop) October 5, 2020
Not a fan of the new Slack logo pic.twitter.com/eXl4M7qedh— Robot Taylor :: 🗳 Vote by Oct 22 🗳 (@RobotTaylor) October 5, 2020
if Slack is down, does that mean I don’t have to come to work? asking for a friend— Captain ACAB ☸️🐳 (@IanColdwater) October 5, 2020
Our company is fully remote and Slack is down. Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!— Sara Mauskopf (@sm) October 5, 2020
who knew that the thing standing between me and a full on brain meltdown was... slack— Sophie Kleeman (@sophiekleeman) October 5, 2020
@SlackHQ I freak out when Slack goes down. I need to connect with my buddies at work when I am WFH. pic.twitter.com/bamV9H6SHz— Ramandeep Singh (@0xrds) October 5, 2020
Slack wasn't working for me so of course I had to go to Twitter to investigate. Didn't even have to search it find out my intuition was right lol pic.twitter.com/ZKqk7m6DbK— Derek Strauss (@Dercentralist) October 5, 2020