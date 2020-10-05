Is Slack Down? Workplace Platform Experiencing Outages Monday Morning

The workweek got off to a glitch for many employees as the workplace service Slack experienced widespread issues Monday morning. According to Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time issues and outages, the platform began experiencing a handful of issues at around 10 a.m., though by 11:30 a.m. outage reports skyrocketed past 1,000.

Currently, the issues seem to be centralized in the United States and parts of Europe, with hot spots popping up on both the west and east coast of the U.S. Of the issues reported, 49% are related to connecting to the platform, with another 48% of users encountering issues when they attempt to send messages through collaboration platform. A small percentage of users, at just 1%, have reported issues with Slack's mobile app. The platform has since acknowledged the problems, issuing a statement on Twitter in which they confirmed "our team continues to investigate and we will keep you posted as we know more."

On the platform's status page, it states that "users may be unable to connect to Slack or may be experiencing degraded performance across devices." The page notes that the platform is currently experiencing outages related to login/SSO, messaging, posts and files, apps/integrations/APIs, connections, link previews, and search. Calls, notifications, and workspace and org administration are operating without issue.

While Slack has been a common tool in workplaces for years, it has gained increased importance amid the coronavirus pandemic. With many people now working remotely, the platform has become integral to daily operations, and the Monday outage did not go unnoticed, with many workers taking to Twitter to express their frustrations.