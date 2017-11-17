The Internet Is Firing off After Donald Trump Tweets About Al Franken

President Donald Trump is expressing outrage over allegations of sexual harassment that have been sweeping both Hollywood and politics.

On Thursday, the President took to Twitter to denounce Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken, writing “The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words.” Referring to a photo from 2006 that shows Franken with his hands over the chest of now radio host Leeann Tweeden, as if he is groping her, the President went on to write “Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?”

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape?

But his tweets were quickly overshadowed by his own past, fans quickly firing back at him, calling him a hypocrite.

One commenter was quick to fire back, stating “I’m guessing grabbing her by the P!”

Another didn’t hesitate to use Trump’s own words against him.

“Your excuse was locker room talk,” wrote another.

One person even spelled out the flaws in the President’s tweet and way of thinking.

1. Franken’s behavior is disgusting and wrong.

2. Your response is disgraceful.

3. You haven’t tweeted about the pedophile running in your party. It’s time you do.

President Trump’s campaign had been haunted by a string of varying degrees of sexual misconduct accusations from dozens of women. In the now famous Access Hollywood tape, Trump can be heard explaining to Billy Bush, how he sexually assaulted women. Despite this, both the President and the White House have taken the stance of calling the accusations lies.