Instagram Model Has Internet Fuming After Posting ‘Degrading’ Naked Selfie and Caption of Girlfriend

Instagram users are upset over a post that was shared by an Instagram model.

Jay Alvarrez shared a photo to his profile of he and his girlfriend, Italian model Valentine Fradegrada, and his followers aren’t taking lightly to it.

The photo shows Fradegrada completely naked as she covers up her top half as he covers up her the bottom.

It wasn’t just the picture that had everyone upset though, it was his caption.

“Dude, how can you show your girl to the world like this?” one fan wrote.

Someone else wrote, “This is honestly disgusting and I feel so sorry for this girl lol.”

“Sad how you brag this woman as an object. Sadder how she doesn’t know her value,” another person commented.

One woman not only disagreed with the post but suggested he listen to his fans because the model is considered an “influencer.”

“Speaking as a woman// as a mother // of very young boys I can understand the urging that many of your followers are trying to speak to you. Recognize yourself as an influencer and understand the responsibility that you have,” she wrote. “Your followers wouldn’t be commenting their disappointment unelss they recognized something greater in you. They are feeling a need in their lives, in their homes, and in their communities and want people they love and respect to them show it to the world. RESPECT WOMEN. STOP SHOWCASING THEIR BODIES FOR YOUR PROFIT. ITS SELFISH.”

Another one of Alvarrez’s followers wrote, “Simply degrading picture with a degrading caption.”

It wasn’t all bad though. Alvarrez has 6.4 million followers and a few of them actually enjoyed the post — even a few famous models themselves.

Bella Thorne complemented Fradegrada’s body by posting, “Body insane,” while another person wrote, “And they say. Kim K broke the internet.”