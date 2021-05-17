Inspiring Story Behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos Creator Revealed as Hoax

✖

Richard Montanez has been sharing the inspiring story of how he created the popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavor for Frito-Lay for the past decade. He was a janitor working at the Rancho Cucamonga, California plant when he pitched his idea to the Frito-Lay CEO. Montanez said he faced adversity from others higher-up on the corporate latter, but his idea was still approved and Flamin' Hot Cheetos became an instant success. Montanez's story has been so inspiring to many that he earns thousands of dollars on the speaking circuit and Eva Longoria is making a movie about him. However, the story is not true, according to a Los Angeles Times report published on Sunday.

Flamin' Hot Cheetos were really created by a group of food professionals in 1989 at Frito-Lay's Plano, Texas headquarters. The group wanted to create spicy snacks to compete with local snacks sold in Midwest cities. Lynne Greenfield was assigned the project and created the Flamin' Hot name. There is no record that Montanez was involved "in any capacity" in developing Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Frito-Lay said in a statement to the Times.

"We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market," Frito-Lay continued. "That doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate Richard... but the facts do not support the urban legend."

Frito-Lay launched a previously undisclosed internal investigation into Montanez's story in 2018 after Greenfield contacted the company because she saw he was taking credit for the idea. Montanez started doing so in the late 2000s, but few who worked at Frito-Lay in 1989 were still at the company to stop him. "We value Richard’s many contributions to our company, especially his insights into Hispanic consumers, but we do not credit the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or any Flamin’ Hot products to him," the company said.

Producers on Longoria's movie and the publishers behind Montanez's next book, Flamin’ Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man’s Rise from Janitor to Top Executive, did not comment on the new revelations. Montanez himself has not commented yet either.

Montanez does still have an inspiring story to tell. He was born to a Mexican-American family in Ontario, California. He claimed he dropped out of school in either fourth or sixth grade, although the Times found he may have made it to at least ninth grade at Chaffey High. Montanez started working at the Rancho Cucamonga Frito-Lay plant in the late 1970s. By the early 1990s, he was a machine operator, not a janitor. He continued climbing the corporate ladder until he left the Rancho Cucamonga plant in 2002 for a director-level position. During his career, he picked up several awards from community groups and PepsiCo executives. He retired in his early 60s.

In 2019, Longoria was hired to direct Flamin' Hot, a biopic based on Montanez's story, for Searchlight Pictures and producer DeVon Franklin. Frito-Lay's legal team sent producers a letter by Greenfeld in April 2019, months before Variety reported Longoria would direct. Longoria appears to be moving ahead with the project, as she cast Jesse Garcia in the lead role earlier this month.