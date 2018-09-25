Lil Xan Reportedly Hospitalized for Eating Too Many Flamin Hot Cheetos

Rapper Lil Xan reportedly went to the hospital on Monday night to deal with the aftermath of “too many hot Cheetos.”

Lil Xan clued his followers in through a post on Instagram Live on Monday evening. The video showed him riding in the back of an ambulance, apparently bound for the hospital, though he did not say why at the time. However, as concern mounted, the 22-year-old finally decided to share the real reason for his emergency with his followers. He posted another video once he returned home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, I went to the hospital today,” he confirmed. “I just want to let everybody know that I was in the hospital, not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open a little bit and I puked a little blood.”

Lil Xan was in the hospital due to a Hot Cheeto related incident 👀 pic.twitter.com/eIPPBCz0TJ — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) September 25, 2018



“So we good!” he laughed a little at his own expense as the video cut out.



The whole ordeal had Lil Xan’s fans — and his detractors — in an uproar. Both seemed amused by the social media stunt, though some worried for his long-term health.

You know this dude probably snorting those Cheetos. Don’t try to blame this on Chester. — Tom Foolery (@tomfooleryraps) September 25, 2018



“You know this dude probably snorting those Cheetos,” one person wrote. “Don’t try to blame this on Chester.”

“Yo it’s true white people can’t handle spice, hot cheetos ain’t even that hot lmfao,” added another.

“‘Too many hot Cheetos,’” remarked another. “Put that kid in a South Dakota trailer park and away from society.”

“Too many hot Cheetos” Put that kid in a South Dakota trailer park and away from society — Fire Sandy Alderson (@OllieBrooks91) September 25, 2018



While the Cheetos may not be an imminent threat to Lil Xan, many fans do seem concerned about the young rapper. Following his split from Noah Cyrus, rumors about his drug use have picked up, and many fear that his upcoming shows could be disastrous.

“He gon collapse on stage I’m telling you,” one user wrote. “The way he is speaking…”

Lil Xan and Cyrus were an item all summer, even putting on a PDA-filled display at various events and charming their instagram followers with their romance. However, the two had a confusing split earlier this month. In a now-deleted video, Lil Xan even claimed that they had never really dated at all, and that the relationship was a show designed by their shared record label to raise both of their profiles.

“It was something set up by, uh, Columbia Records… Columbia, uh, set it up to boost, uh, her like… y’know… like, everybody s— poppin’,” Lil Xan reportedly said. “Shout-out to Columbia Records, too, for setting up that fake relationship. I didn’t want to do it, to be completely honest… It was just added work to my schedule, you know what I mean?”

Cyrus has continually denied this claim, and the drama continues on Instagram to this day.