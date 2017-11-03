Inmate Dies After Nurse Performs Alleged Exorcism

A nurse was banned from working at the Oklahoma City Jail after witnesses say she attempted to perform an exorcism on an inmate experiencing a medical episode.

Shortly after 5 am on February 10, detention officers and the nurse were called to the cell of Amanda Lynette Freeman, who was experiencing “seizure-like activity,” The Oklahoman reported. It is said that the inmate was thrashing around so violently that it was difficult to get her vital signs. After several failed attempts, it is alleged that the nurse said “I revoke you demons,” after asking those in the room if they’d mind if she performed an exorcism.

A sheriff’s lieutenant managed to restrain the nurse and the inmate was moved to the jail’s medical floor. Freeman, 32, died from an acute coronary event due to methamphetamine use a day after the alleged incident.

The nurse, who was identified by The Oklahoman as Linda Herlong Jackson but has not yet been identified by police, was banned from working at the jail on October 20. Sheriff P.D.Taylor was unable to fire her due to her being employed by the jail’s medical provider, Armor Correctional Health Services, who stated on October 27 that she was no longer an employee of theirs.

The nurse has denied the allegations against her. Oklahoma Country District Attorney David Prater it set to meet with the sheriff’s investigator to discuss the case and decide if criminal charges will be pressed for the delay in medical attention.