Infamous 'Umbrella Man' Rioter Suspected to Be White Supremacist, Minneapolis Police Say

✖

A masked man found walking around a Minneapolis auto shop on May 27 just days after the George Floyd’s death is said to be a white supremacist, according to police. This same suspect was seen breaking windows at the store and inciting violence and chaos amid the protests, including arson.

Officials believe they have linked him to the Hells Angels and a prison biker gang called Aryan Cowboys based in Minnesota and Kentucky. He is said to be 32-years-old. In the viral video, the man earned the moniker, Umbrella Man, due to his black attire, gas mask and the black umbrella he was seen holding. A warrant said that the “actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension.” The Auto Zone that he was seen in later burned down to the ground, “This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city.” The affidavit went on to say that the protests were peaceful until his actions. His identity was said to be discovered after a tip came in following the reveal of a brief moment captured in which portions of his face were visible. His name has yet to be released and no charges have officially been filed.

‘Umbrella Man’ seen on video smashing windows of Minneapolis store at George Floyd protests was white supremacist trying to incite rioting, according to police affidavit https://t.co/EIkGEJOfjV pic.twitter.com/EsazcCvHI5 — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) July 28, 2020

After learning of the police department's discovery, many on social media were wondering why no arrest was made yet. One user pondered this question, writing, "If they identified him and he was breaking windows why are there no charges?" Another account on Twitter backed up what was accused of Umbrella Man, claiming that things were peaceful until he showed up, "If I remember correctly, that was the very first incidence of property damage. It was entirely peaceful before this loser set things off."

The scenes that unfolded in Minneapolis and later across the entire country stemmed from the aftermath of the George Floyd incident. There, a police officer was seen on camera kneeling on Floyd while he told officers he was unable to breathe. He later died, resulting in the officers being let go before eventually being charged. Derek Chauvin, who was the officer kneeling on Floyd, was charged in his death. It was recently discovered that he and his estranged wife face nine felony income-tax charges, as well.