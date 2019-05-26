Indy 500: Kelly Clarkson Jokes She’s ‘Utterly Not Cool’ After Nearly Falling Before National Anthem

Kelly Clarkson is laughing off her near tumble at the Indy 500 after fans caught her in an “utterly not cool” moment on the red carpet before singing the national anthem.

A fan shared a video on Twitter Sunday showing The Voice coach tripping on the red carpet before catching herself and throwing her arms in the air to let onlookers know she had recovered from the close call.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500 https://t.co/ukYBf0acZQ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019

Clarkson was quick to retweet the video with a message about the goof, saying she had gotten her heel caught in a crack covered up by the carpet.

“Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am,” she wrote, adding crying laughing emojis. “That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500.”

The “Breakaway” singer’s fans were on board for her admission of not being as glamorous as her celebrity lifestyle might let on.

“But owning your not coolness makes you super cool!” one follower responded. “Just thought you should know!”

Another added, “You just being you is what is amazing about you.”

It’s no secret that Clarkson is one tough cookie when it comes to performing through difficult circumstances, revealing following hosting at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month that she was hospitalized for a bad case of appendicitis.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” Clarkson admitted of her experience during the show on Twitter following her surgery. “BUT thanks [to] all the amazing people [Cedars-Sinai] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix!”

Just days later, she returned to her coaching duties on The Voice. There’s no keeping Clarkson down!

Photo credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz