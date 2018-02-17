Indianapolis Shoplifter Escapes by Throwing Feces

A female shoplifter escaped arrest after robbing a Menards in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, but her method of doing so was profoundly gross.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the woman was spotted by workers removing a camera from its packaging and placing it inside her purse. When they tried to confront her, the woman reached down her pants and grabbed a handful of her own feces, hurdling it at the worker trying to stop her and hitting him square in the chest.

The woman then ran out the front door and escaped before the police could arrive. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department arrived on the scene minutes later.

The camera the unidentified woman took was eventually recovered, but after examining the security cameras, the police were unable to identify the poop-throwing shoplifter. According to the Star, they’re still searching for her.

