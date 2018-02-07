Suspect in Edwin Jackson Fatal Crash Charged With Felony

NFL fans are still reeling from the tragic death of Indianapolis Colt’s player Edwin Jackson, and now the suspect allegedly responsible for the fatal car accident that killed him has been charged with multiple felonies.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, a 37-year-old citizen of Guatemala, has been charged with “2 counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and 2 counts of drunk driving resulting in death,” according to TMZ.

Additionally, he has also been charged with “illegally reentering the country after being deported.” Collectively, Orrego-Savala is facing well-over a decade in prison if he is convicted.

As was previously reported, Orrego-Savala had been previously deported out of the U.S. on two separate occasions.

“Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and again in 2009,” Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. “State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala.”

The accident happened early Sunday morning while 26-year-old Jackson and his Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were pulled off to the side of the road.

Allegedly, Orrego-Savala came along in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, veered onto the shoulder where Jackson and Monroe were, and struck them with the vehicle. He was eventually apprehended after attempting to flee the scene of the crime.

The Indianapolis Colts released a statement on Jackson’s death, saying, “We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality.”

“He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day,” the statement continued

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time,” the statment concluded.

Some of his teammates have shared sympathies as well, with Darius Butler writing on Instagram, “I don’t want to believe this! One of my favorite people in the world. Always smiling, genuine, upbeat regardless of the circumstances. Taken from us way too soon! Love you bro!”

“It breaks my heart to hear the news about my brother & former teammate Edwin Jackson. He was always such a joy to be around, always smiling and always laughing. An absolutely incredible friend. RIP Ed,” Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis added.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving made a statement as well, saying that the organization was “shocked and heartbroken” to hear of Jackson’s death, as added, “Drunk driving remains the leading killer on our nation’s highways and streets, yet there is no excuse for anyone to drive drunk when there are so many options for a sober, non-drinking designated driver…”