Watch: Horrific Crash at Indianapolis 500 Rips Apart Scott Dixon’s Car

During Sunday’s 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 in Speedway, Indiana, spectators of the sport were stunned to see one of the most terrifying car accidents on the racetrack, with ABC sportscasters saying they had never seen anything like it at the Indy 500.

BENDITA SUERTE LA DE SCOTT DIXON. Gracias Dios y a Dallara… #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/DJRRTzuqp7 — MrAlexF1 (@MrAlexF1) May 28, 2017

While running the 53rd lap of 200, driver, Scott Dixon’s car was ripped off in a crash when fellow driver, Jay Howard bumped into him.

Howard lost control during the first turn and hit a wall, then slid down the track, straight into Dixon. Dixon’s car went airborne and landed on the inside safe barrier but not without ripping apart the rear end of his racecar.

While none of the drivers sustained any injuries as of publication, Jay Howard told reporters that he is okay and Scott was too, calling him a “victim” of the crash but said the whole situation “sucks.”

The week has proved quite unfortunate for Dixon who was robbed at gunpoint while getting dinner at Taco Bell with fellow driver, Dario Franchitti.

