Inauguration 2021: Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Gives Thumbs up After Nearly Tripping and Americans Love It
Madam Vice President Kamala Harris nearly tripped during the 2021 inauguration, but she recovered and flashed a thumbs-up, and Americans love it. Harris was making her way down some Capitol steps, but she seemed to stumble a bit once she got to the bottom. Her eyes wide as her foot lost stability, but she ultimately stuck the landing. She then gave a thumbs-up to the camera, letting everyone know that she was alright.
A clip of the trip has been shared on social media, and citizens from all over are commenting on it, with many expressing their joy at Harris' ability to bounce back. "Nothing makes me happier than Kamala’s graceful trip on that last step," one user tweeted. "This woman is f—ing amazing." Someone else joked, "Aye, we need the step that made Kamala trip taken out." Scroll down to read more tweets from Twitter users about Vice President Harris' exquisite trip and recovery.
I've never related to Kamala Harris more than when she just tripped on the stairs 😂 pic.twitter.com/EUlq8FWHSD— B E H L U L (@behlul_official) January 20, 2021
"i know people are gonna be quick to talk about Kamala lowkey tripping on those steps."
We’re gonna pretend we did not see Kamala trip on that last step pic.twitter.com/aTKb8OA9O2— 🍭✨Princess High✨🍭backup @MaryJHo11and (@MaryJaneH011and) January 20, 2021
"I LOVE KAMALA OH MY GOSH. WHO can trip on their way down the stairs and still be graceful and poised and beautiful and amazing?!"
How dare the stairs allow Kamala to trip up like that pic.twitter.com/XfGEJgmJFf— lil sarahcha sauce (@needsmoreZzz) January 20, 2021
"Kamala is me. I woulda trip on an important day too."
Think we all was praying for Kamala Harris not to trip down those stairs #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/64Hb8IkkyS— CC LXVIII (@dadperfect5) January 20, 2021
"Of course my mom rewinds the tv to see Kamala trip on the steps."
As Kamala was walking I was like “I’m surprised ain’t nobody trip down them stairs”— The Modeling Midwife 💋💕👠 (@ItsPrissyTho) January 20, 2021
Kamala: pic.twitter.com/BUdnEzQrPe
"Kamala Harris's heel catch on the last step of the stairs is so unbelievably relatable. POWERFUL WOMEN TRIP IN HEELS TOO."
It’s okay Kamala I’m clumsy too. We ain’t see you trip. pic.twitter.com/apTaLabnAP— 👸🏾Queen Tim💙🏁 (@TDubbbyy) January 20, 2021
"I was wondering if someone was going to trip down all those steps. Hate it had to be Vice President Kamala Harris."
Kamala almost doing a little trip on that last step both made me nervous but also...VERY RELATABLE. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/flDtHotDjR— Angel Romero Jr (@AngelRome) January 20, 2021
"Don't want to hear anything about Kamala's little trip on the stairs because NO ONE HAS WORN HEELS DOWN THOSE STEPS TO BE SWORN IN AS VP BEFORE, THIS IS GREAT."