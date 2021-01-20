Inauguration 2021: Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Gives Thumbs up After Nearly Tripping and Americans Love It

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris nearly tripped during the 2021 inauguration, but she recovered and flashed a thumbs-up, and Americans love it. Harris was making her way down some Capitol steps, but she seemed to stumble a bit once she got to the bottom. Her eyes wide as her foot lost stability, but she ultimately stuck the landing. She then gave a thumbs-up to the camera, letting everyone know that she was alright.

A clip of the trip has been shared on social media, and citizens from all over are commenting on it, with many expressing their joy at Harris' ability to bounce back. "Nothing makes me happier than Kamala’s graceful trip on that last step," one user tweeted. "This woman is f—ing amazing." Someone else joked, "Aye, we need the step that made Kamala trip taken out." Scroll down to read more tweets from Twitter users about Vice President Harris' exquisite trip and recovery.