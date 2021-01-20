Inauguration 2021: Kamala Harris Joyfully Tells Press She's 'Just Walking to Work' During Parade

✖

The 2021 Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has completely, with the new Vice President joyfully telling members of the press that she's "just walking to work," during the inauguration parade. As Harris and her family walked along the parade route, she was asked what her "first priority" will be as the new Vice President of the United States. The newly sworn-in Harris gleefully replied, "Just walking to work!"

Notably, Harris was escorted to her inauguration by Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who has been hailed as a hero for luring a violent mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists away from the Senate chambers during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building. Goodman is now the acting deputy Senate sergeant at arms. CNN reports that a bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation to award Goodman with a Congressional Gold Medal for his brave and quick-thinking actions, which may have saved lives. The medal is traditionally given to Americans who've made "distinguished achievements and contributions" to their country.

Following the siege on the White House, Vice President Harris sat down with NPR to discuss the tragic event and commented specifically on what it was like for her to see a confederate flag being waived through the halls of Congress during the seditious attack. "It was the same thing that went through my mind when I saw Charlottesville. I mean, it's the same thing that went through my mind when I saw a picture of Emmett Till," she said. "Sadly, it is not the first time I have seen a demonstration like what you are describing in the history of our country. And it is — it is a reminder that we still have a lot of work to do."

She further added, "I think that we cannot yield to those who would try and make us afraid of who we are. We are, for all of our faults and imperfections, we are a nation that was founded on very important principles and guided by extremely important ideals. And we cannot abandon that. We are a work in progress, but we cannot abandon the appreciation that we should all have for the traditions that are symbolic of our commitment to our democracy, which includes a peaceful transfer of power, which includes what we do to bring in one administration after another in a way that is about upholding basic standards, and in particular, those standards as outlined in the Constitution."