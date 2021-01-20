Inauguration 2021: Americans Are Emotional Over Connection Between Joe Biden's Late Son Beau and the No. 46

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States today, and it's been an emotional time for him and his family. His son, Beau Biden, died at the age of 46 in 2015 after battling brain cancer. On Tuesday afternoon, Joe Biden got emotional when talking about his son at Delaware's farewell event.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret: He’s not here because we should be introducing him as president,” Biden said, as reported by the New York Post. “When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart and the hearts of all the Bidens. We love you all. “You've been there for us in the good and the bad. You've never walked away, and I am proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware, and I am even more proud to be standing here doing this from the Major Beau Biden facility."

Beau Biden had plans to run for president. He was the 44th Attorney General of Delaware and was a Major in the Delaware Army National Guard. Beau was the eldest of three children from the marriage of Joe and his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden. Here's a look at Americans getting emotional over the connection with Hunter Biden and the number 46.