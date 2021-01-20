Inauguration 2021: Americans Are Emotional Over Connection Between Joe Biden's Late Son Beau and the No. 46
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States today, and it's been an emotional time for him and his family. His son, Beau Biden, died at the age of 46 in 2015 after battling brain cancer. On Tuesday afternoon, Joe Biden got emotional when talking about his son at Delaware's farewell event.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret: He’s not here because we should be introducing him as president,” Biden said, as reported by the New York Post. “When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart and the hearts of all the Bidens. We love you all. “You've been there for us in the good and the bad. You've never walked away, and I am proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware, and I am even more proud to be standing here doing this from the Major Beau Biden facility."
Beau Biden had plans to run for president. He was the 44th Attorney General of Delaware and was a Major in the Delaware Army National Guard. Beau was the eldest of three children from the marriage of Joe and his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden. Here's a look at Americans getting emotional over the connection with Hunter Biden and the number 46.
Beau Biden passed away at 46. His dad becomes 46th President 😐— ᴮᴱProperty of Grammy Nominees ⟭⟬ 🌳🐳⟬⟭ (@namukoree) January 20, 2021
Before Beau died, he had a message for his father. Beau Biden died at 46 years old and asked his dad to promise him that he would run for presidency," one Twitter user wrote. "Today, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States."prevnext
Joe Biden’s son Beau Biden died at 46, now Joe is about to become the 46th President of the United States. God will turn any situation and make it work out in your favor— Where’s the lamb sauce?!?! (@slimrel__) January 20, 2021
There are some Americans who are not fond of Biden but can't help but feel emotional over the 46 connection. "I’m incredibly soft for this newly elected president," one person wrote. "But just knowing Beau Biden wanted to run for president and he passed away at 46 And his DAD is the 46th president actually has me tearing up and I actually don’t like these emotions."prevnext
Beau Biden died at the age of 46.— The Future Mrs APL 💍 (@Alt_Tabitha) January 20, 2021
Joe Biden is going to be our 46th President. pic.twitter.com/y1TDywTCYD
Another American was surprised to hear the No. 46 connection. The Twitter user wrote: "OMG, just heard on [ABC] a comment about how amazing it is that Beau Biden was 46 when he died and isn't it amazing that Joe Biden is our 46th president. No, seriously."prevnext
What the news just SAY??????— is typing... (@1jacks_) January 20, 2021
“Beau Biden died at 46 and now Joe Biden is the 46th president.” WTF?!!
Actor Alicia Hannah also just learned about Beau and Joe Biden's 46 connection. She wrote: "Beau Biden died when he was 46. Joe Biden becomes the 46th President. I am emotional."prevnext
President Joe Biden will be our 46th President. What I didn’t realize is that his beloved son Beau Biden was 46 when he passed.— Katysmuse ☮️✌🏼 🌊Biden/Harris To Save Democracy (@Katysmuse) January 20, 2021
This American had a message for Beau. The person wrote: "Beau Biden was 46 when he passed away. He really wanted his dad to run for president again. Isn't it nice that Joe Biden will now be our 46th POTUS? RIP Beau."prevnext
Biden/inauguration synchronicities Joe Biden’s number on the congressional baseball team was 46. Beau Biden was 46 years old when he passed. Biden will be the 46th President of the United States. Today is the first palindrome day of the decade 1/2021.— ellaleightaylor (@ellaleightaylor) January 20, 2021
One Twitter user is convinced the 46 is no coincidence. The person wrote: "I believe in signs. Beau Biden died at age 46 and now his father will be the 46th president. A man of compassion, experience and strength. A man made for this time."prevnext
Omg 😭 Beau Biden Died when he was 46 yrs old & #PresidentElectJoeBiden will be the 46th President of the United States!! https://t.co/iFXutGBZj4— JenHart🇺🇸 (@HartlandUSA) January 20, 2021
Here's a look at the highlights of Biden's farewell speech in Delaware. It was a very emotional moment for the 46th President of the United States as he was hoping his son would be in his position today.prev