IKEA Recalls More Than 38,000 Crib Mattresses

(Photo: Photo Courtesy of IKEA)

Tuesday morning, IKEA announced a recall of 38,400 of its Vyssa Spelevink crib mattresses due to violation of the federal flammability standard (read: They pose a fire hazard). This follows the earlier recall this year of the same crib mattress due to entrapment issues.

The Vyssa Spelevink mattresses are white with blue piping along their edges, 52 inches long and 27½ inches wide, and were sold from October 2010 through May 2014. No injuries due to the mattress have been reported, but IKEA is urging parents to stop using the mattress immediately and return it for a full refund, even if you don’t have the receipt. If you returned your mattress during the earlier recall and received another of the same model, your mattress is still included in the current recall.

If you have any questions, you may visit IKEA online or call the company at (888) 966-4532.