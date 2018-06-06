IHOP Changing Iconic Name to IHOb and Pancake Lovers Flip

IHOP is reportedly changing its name this week, officially becoming IHOb instead.

The breakfast chain announced its big shift in a tweet posted on Monday, though it said wouldn’t reveal the meaning the new name until next week.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” read the post. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18.”

Many fans speculate that the “B” stands for “breakfast.” The other prominent guess is “bacon,” though the brand seems to be intent on moving away from a single food item description.

The Twitter account posted a poll on Tuesday, suggesting four options for its new name.

“IHOb? What could it b?” the tweet asked, offering as answers: Biscuits, Bacon, Butternut Squash and Barnacles. Of course, many followers replied saying this was a misdirect. The replies quickly filled with those guessing “Breakfast,” and IHOP responded to each one with more cryptic messages.

IHOP’s excutive director of communications spoke to CBS News, saying that the company is “serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that.”

Another company representative, Stephanie Peterson, spoke to Fox News about the re-branding, but also kept the new name a secret.

“Right now, we’re keeping mum on the extent of the name change, but I can tell you that it’s tied to news we’ll be making on Monday and reflects how serious we are about a new launch for the brand,” she wrote in an e-mail on Tuesday.

Elsewhere on Twitter, many people took a more cynical view of the big change. One user listed a number of other failed attempts to re-brand, implying that this one would go similarly.

“Prince: My name is Symbol now,” they wrote.

“Us: PRINCE!!!

Beyoncé: I’m Sasha Fierce

US: BEYONCÉ!!!

Sears Tower: We are the Willis Tower

Chicagoans: SEARS TOWER!!

IHOP: We are IHOB now

US: Y’all are IHOP”.

“IHOP to IHOB?” joked another user. “Next thing ya know, Denny’s is gonna change it’s name to, ‘That Place Divorced Parents Meet up to Exchange Kids Every Weekend.’”

IHOb promises to reveal the meaning of its name on Monday, June 11.